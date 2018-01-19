UAE omits Qatar from world map amid airspace row

World Bulletin / News Desk

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has omitted the tiny peninsular Arab Gulf state of Qatar from a world map exhibited at a recently opened museum in Abu Dhabi, according to a veteran observer of Gulf affairs.

In an analysis piece written earlier this week entitled “The UAE/Qatar rivalry is escalating”, the Washington Institute’s Simon Henderson noted that a large map of the world featured at the museum “completely omits” the nation of Qatar.

“In the children's section of Abu Dhabi's new flagship Louvre Museum, a map of the southern Gulf completely omits the Qatari peninsula -- a geographical deletion that is probably incompatible with France's agreement to let Abu Dhabi use the Louvre's name,” Henderson wrote.

Last year, the UAE paid France’s iconic Louvre Museum a whopping $520 million for the use of its name in its own Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum, which finally opened its doors last November after a five-year delay.