22:01, 19 January 2018 Friday
Middle East
14:45, 19 January 2018 Friday

UAE omits Qatar from world map amid airspace row
UAE omits Qatar from world map amid airspace row

Tension continues to mount between Doha, Abu Dhabi following tit-for-tat accusations of airspace breaches

World Bulletin / News Desk

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has omitted the tiny peninsular Arab Gulf state of Qatar from a world map exhibited at a recently opened museum in Abu Dhabi, according to a veteran observer of Gulf affairs.

In an analysis piece written earlier this week entitled “The UAE/Qatar rivalry is escalating”, the Washington Institute’s Simon Henderson noted that a large map of the world featured at the museum “completely omits” the nation of Qatar.

“In the children's section of Abu Dhabi's new flagship Louvre Museum, a map of the southern Gulf completely omits the Qatari peninsula -- a geographical deletion that is probably incompatible with France's agreement to let Abu Dhabi use the Louvre's name,” Henderson wrote.

Last year, the UAE paid France’s iconic Louvre Museum a whopping $520 million for the use of its name in its own Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum, which finally opened its doors last November after a five-year delay.

 



