Three killed as separate blasts rock Baghdad, Diyala

"A roadside bomb went off in the Al-Taji industrial area north of the capital," Baghdad police officer Hatem al-Jabri said.
The explosion had killed two civilians and injured three others, al-Jabri said, going on to point out that security forces had since cordoned off the area.
In Diyala province, meanwhile, an explosive device went off near the Sherwin area -- some 45 kilometers east of Baquba -- killing one civilian resident, Police Captain Habib al-Shammari said.
No group has claimed responsibility for either of the bombings, but Iraqi security officials typically blame ISIL “sleeper cells” for such attacks.
In mid-2014, the notorious terrorist group overran roughly one third of Iraq. Over the course of the last year, however, the Iraqi military -- backed by a U.S.-led coalition -- has managed to recover almost all lost territory.
Early last month, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared that the country had been “entirely purged” of ISIL militants.
