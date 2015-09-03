Worldbulletin News

22:01, 19 January 2018 Friday
Iraq
Three killed as separate blasts rock Baghdad, Diyala
Three killed as separate blasts rock Baghdad, Diyala

Separate roadside bombings in both provinces left three civilians dead, say security sources

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least three civilians were killed Friday in two separate bombings in Iraq’s Baghdad and Diyala provinces, according to local security sources.

"A roadside bomb went off in the Al-Taji industrial area north of the capital," Baghdad police officer Hatem al-Jabri said.

The explosion had killed two civilians and injured three others, al-Jabri said, going on to point out that security forces had since cordoned off the area.

In Diyala province, meanwhile, an explosive device went off near the ​​Sherwin area -- some 45 kilometers east of Baquba -- killing one civilian resident, Police Captain Habib al-Shammari said. 

No group has claimed responsibility for either of the bombings, but Iraqi security officials typically blame ISIL “sleeper cells” for such attacks.

In mid-2014, the notorious terrorist group overran roughly one third of Iraq. Over the course of the last year, however, the Iraqi military -- backed by a U.S.-led coalition -- has managed to recover almost all lost territory.

Early last month, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared that the country had been “entirely purged” of ISIL militants.

 


Related Iraq diyala
