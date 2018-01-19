Turkey has 'legitimate security interests' in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Foreign Ministry's deputy spokesman, Rainer Breul said they were closely following the developments in northern Syria, after Ankara issued stark warnings over Afrin.
Turkey is mulling over a possible operation in the Syrian district to prevent a "terror corridor" from forming along its border.
Afrin -- a region bordering Turkey's southern Hatay and Kilis provinces –has been controlled by the PYD/PKK terrorist group since 2012, when Syrian regime forces withdrew from the area.
"Turkey has legitimate security interests along its border with Syria," Breul acknowledged, referring to the threats posed by the ongoing civil war in the neighboring country.
"We hope and expect that Turkey will continue to exert political and military restraint," he said.
Breul added that Germany believed that the focus of military activities in northern Syria should be on Daesh and its successor terror organizations in the region.
The PYD/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, killing nearly 40,000 people.
Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, the PKK resumed its armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015 following a fragile cease-fire. Since then, more than 1,200 security personnel have been martyred in related violence.
Faruk Kaymakci, Turkey's permanent representative to the EU, says FETO's influence on European Parliament, EU institutions is decreasing by the day
Berlin acknowledges Ankara's concerns, yet urges restraint amid reports of imminent military operation in Afrin
Anti-narcotics squads carry out operations across Turkey
Alliance's deputy secretary general to meet Turkish deputy foreign minister, other government officials
Binali Yildirim says it is Turkey's 'natural right' to defend its boundaries against threats to national security
‘Kayi Border Security System’ to enhance security of Turkey’s Syrian border
Ankara-based operation launched in 11 provinces to nab 68 former union leaders linked to group behind 2016 defeated coup
Currently on visit to Turkey, 16-year-old Fawzi al-Juneidi has become symbol of Palestinian resistance against occupation
It is our right under international law to take measures in face of attacks from Afrin, Syria, says Turkey's foreign minister
Border forces acted on tip off from Turkish intelligence
Gen. Hulusi Akar also set to discuss regional security issues with his Russian counterpart on Thursday
Exports soar by 10 pct y-o-y in 2017, says head of Houseware Association of Turkey
Monetary Policy Committee keeps policy rate, also known as one-week repo rate, at 8 pct
We are not creating a Syria border security force at all, says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, pushing back at controversy
First National Security meeting for 2018 to discuss Afrin, emergency rule
Finnish parliament's Second Deputy Speaker Arto Satonen visits Turkish parliament in capital Ankara