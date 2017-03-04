Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:01, 19 January 2018 Friday
Science&Technology
17:29, 19 January 2018 Friday

  • Share
Social media speed up fight against online hate speech
Social media speed up fight against online hate speech

EU figures show IT companies such as Twitter and Facebook removed 70 percent of illegal hate speech

World Bulletin / News Desk

Social media companies have stepped up efforts against online hate speech, removing over two-thirds of notified contents within 24 hours, the European Union’s figures revealed. 

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Microsoft lead the war.

Vera Jourova, EU commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Friday announced the evaluation report of the Code of Conduct on countering illegal online hate speech carried out by non-governmental organizations and public bodies.

Speaking during a news conference, Jourova said the Internet must be a safe place, free from illegal hate speech, free from xenophobic and racist content.

According to Jourova, the Code of Conduct has made steady progress in the removal of notified complaints since its adoption in May 2016.

"This shows that where there is a strong collaboration between technology companies, civil society and policy makers we can get results, and at the same time, preserve freedom of speech," she said. 

Overall the figures suggested that social media companies removed on average 70 percent of all the illegal hate speech notified to them.

"This rate has steadily increased from 28 percent in the first monitoring round in 2016 and 59 percent in the second monitoring exercise in May 2017," Jourova added.



Related social media
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Science&Technology News
Social media speed up fight against online hate speech
Social media speed up fight against online hate speech

EU figures show IT companies such as Twitter and Facebook removed 70 percent of illegal hate speech
Turkish firm to install Tesla's supercharging stations
Turkish firm to install Tesla's supercharging stations

Gersan to install charging stations throughout Turkey following agreement with Tesla Motors Netherlands B.V. last month
Iran removes block on Telegram
Iran removes block on Telegram

Journalists were able to access the service on Sunday and officials confirmed it has been restored.
Online games set to help visually impaired
Online games set to help visually impaired

Computer scholars develop games letting impaired people improve their sight through online games
Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era
Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era

Project 'Neogene' to study DNA samples from Turkey's Anatolian region
Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children
Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children

The "growing societal unease" over the intensive use of smartphones by children is "at some point is likely to impact even Apple", they warned. 
How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak
How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak

Such people would be "central" in their social networks, and thus likelier to spread disease-causing germs from one group to another.
The most important smartphones of 2017
The most important smartphones of 2017

From wallet-busters to wallet-friendly.
Turkish tachograph poised for ripe EU-based market
Turkish tachograph poised for ripe EU-based market

Aselsan device for monitoring vehicles' speed and distance expected to avoid outflow of almost €1 billion ($1.17 billion)
Google Maps lists Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Google Maps lists Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Social media users call out company for echoing Trump policy
Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025
Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025

Beijing Automotive Group Co (BAIC) chairman Xu Heyi said over the weekend the company will phase out sales of conventional cars in Beijing by 2020 and nationwide by 2025, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
Apple acquires music app Shazam
Apple acquires music app Shazam

Shazam, which identifies songs from short excerpts, likely to be rolled into Apple’s mobile device software
Turkey's national combat jet TF-X to fly by 2023
Turkey's national combat jet TF-X to fly by 2023

Turkish defense minister in London says 'there will be no delay'
Gaza tech start-ups hope to reach world if borders open
Gaza tech start-ups hope to reach world if borders open

Local tech start-ups in Gaza Strip must work around Israeli blockade; open borders could boost their opportunities
UN to host first talks on use of 'killer robots'
UN to host first talks on use of 'killer robots'

Activists and tech leaders including Tesla's Elon Musk have called on the UN to ban fully-automated weapons systems that could revolutionise warfare while putting civilians at heightened risk. 
Twitter rolls out 280-character tweets to most users
Twitter rolls out 280-character tweets to most users

Tweet capacity doubled in almost all supported languages

News

Social-media sites back online in Yemen after closure
Social-media sites back online in Yemen after closure

Germany accuses China of covert social media operations
Germany accuses China of covert social media operations

Trump’s social media manager broke law with tweet
Trump s social media manager broke law with tweet

US could ask visa applicants for social media passwords
US could ask visa applicants for social media passwords

Le Pen follows Trump's lead on social media bombardment
Le Pen follows Trump's lead on social media bombardment

Turkey: 1500+ held for promoting terror on social media
Turkey 1500 held for promoting terror on social media






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 