10:00, 20 January 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey
Migrants were trying to cross into Greece and Bulgaria, according to gendarmerie

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 211 undocumented migrants have been held in Turkey's northwestern Edirne province, according to a gendarmerie source on Friday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said Turkish border soldiers and gendarmerie forces carried out inspections in several villages of Edirne and in Uzunkopru, Meric, and Ipsala districts.

During the inspection, 211 irregular migrants who were trying to cross into Greece and Bulgaria were held, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Among the migrants were Syrians, Palestinians, Bangladeshis, Afghans, Pakistanis, Iranians, Iraqis, Libyans, Moroccans and Sri Lankans.

 


