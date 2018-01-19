Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said Turkish border soldiers and gendarmerie forces carried out inspections in several villages of Edirne and in Uzunkopru, Meric, and Ipsala districts.
During the inspection, 211 irregular migrants who were trying to cross into Greece and Bulgaria were held, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.
Among the migrants were Syrians, Palestinians, Bangladeshis, Afghans, Pakistanis, Iranians, Iraqis, Libyans, Moroccans and Sri Lankans.
