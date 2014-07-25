Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:00, 20 January 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Update: 05:53, 20 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars
Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars

Local and foreign tourists alongside trekking and mountaineering groups lured by famed line running from Ankara to Kars

World Bulletin / News Desk

With the onset of winter, more and more people are hopping aboard the Eastern Express, a dedicated rail line between Turkey’s capital Ankara and the northeastern province of Kars.

Local and foreign tourists, university students, mountaineering and hiking groups, and photographers flock to the train to enjoy the wonders wintertime has to offer.

The train, one of Turkey’s oldest rail lines, keeps attracting people looking to take in the unparalleled landscapes all the way to Kars. 

The train takes 24 hours to reach its destination.

After photos went viral on social media, the number of sleeping cars was increased from one to five. The train also has two couchette wagons. 

The trains are often fully booked during the wintertime from December through March.

Travelers of all ages show a very warm solidarity, sharing food and conversation with others, relaxing in the coaches.

Many university student travelers enjoy the journey accompanied by entertainment and songs.

 



Related train Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars
Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars

Local and foreign tourists alongside trekking and mountaineering groups lured by famed line running from Ankara to Kars
Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey
Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey

Migrants were trying to cross into Greece and Bulgaria, according to gendarmerie
18M schoolchildren receive report cards in Turkey
18M schoolchildren receive report cards in Turkey

Students celebrate results across Turkey, including at school where 33 twins study
EU understands FETO better now' Turkish envoy to EU
'EU understands FETO better now': Turkish envoy to EU

Faruk Kaymakci, Turkey's permanent representative to the EU, says FETO's influence on European Parliament, EU institutions is decreasing by the day
Turkey has 'legitimate security interests' in Syria
Turkey has 'legitimate security interests' in Syria

Berlin acknowledges Ankara's concerns, yet urges restraint amid reports of imminent military operation in Afrin 
Turkey arrests 43 in anti-narcotics operations
Turkey arrests 43 in anti-narcotics operations

Anti-narcotics squads carry out operations across Turkey
NATO's deputy head to visit Turkey
NATO's deputy head to visit Turkey

Alliance's deputy secretary general to meet Turkish deputy foreign minister, other government officials
No threats to Turkey will be tolerated Turkish PM
No threats to Turkey will be tolerated: Turkish PM

Binali Yildirim says it is Turkey's 'natural right' to defend its boundaries against threats to national security
Turkey installs security system on Syria s Afrin border
Turkey installs security system on Syria’s Afrin border

‘Kayi Border Security System’ to enhance security of Turkey’s Syrian border  
Warrants issued for FETO terror-linked ex-union leaders
Warrants issued for FETO terror-linked ex-union leaders

Ankara-based operation launched in 11 provinces to nab 68 former union leaders linked to group behind 2016 defeated coup
Palestine s al-Juneidi vows to continue resistance
Palestine’s al-Juneidi vows to continue resistance

Currently on visit to Turkey, 16-year-old Fawzi al-Juneidi has become symbol of Palestinian resistance against occupation
Turkey exercising its right to self-defense in Afrin'
'Turkey exercising its right to self-defense in Afrin'

It is our right under international law to take measures in face of attacks from Afrin, Syria, says Turkey's foreign minister
Security forces arrest 10 PKK terrorists in Turkey
Security forces arrest 10 PKK terrorists in Turkey

Border forces acted on tip off from Turkish intelligence
Turkish military chief to discuss Syria in Moscow
Turkish military chief to discuss Syria in Moscow

Gen. Hulusi Akar also set to discuss regional security issues with his Russian counterpart on Thursday
Turkey's houseware exports on rise
Turkey's houseware exports on rise

Exports soar by 10 pct y-o-y in 2017, says head of Houseware Association of Turkey
Turkey's Central Bank holds interest rates constant
Turkey's Central Bank holds interest rates constant

Monetary Policy Committee keeps policy rate, also known as one-week repo rate, at 8 pct

News

Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey
Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey

18M schoolchildren receive report cards in Turkey
18M schoolchildren receive report cards in Turkey

'EU understands FETO better now': Turkish envoy to EU
EU understands FETO better now' Turkish envoy to EU

Turkey has 'legitimate security interests' in Syria
Turkey has 'legitimate security interests' in Syria

Turkey arrests 43 in anti-narcotics operations
Turkey arrests 43 in anti-narcotics operations

NATO's deputy head to visit Turkey
NATO's deputy head to visit Turkey

US train derails, dangles from bridge onto highway
US train derails dangles from bridge onto highway

Five elephants killed by train in India
Five elephants killed by train in India

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars train completes first trip
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars train completes first trip

Train crushes four women crossing tracks in east India
Train crushes four women crossing tracks in east India

First train to link Baku-Tbilisi-Kars starts next week
First train to link Baku-Tbilisi-Kars starts next week

Reports of explosion on London Underground train
Reports of explosion on London Underground train






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 