Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars

World Bulletin / News Desk

With the onset of winter, more and more people are hopping aboard the Eastern Express, a dedicated rail line between Turkey’s capital Ankara and the northeastern province of Kars.

Local and foreign tourists, university students, mountaineering and hiking groups, and photographers flock to the train to enjoy the wonders wintertime has to offer.

The train, one of Turkey’s oldest rail lines, keeps attracting people looking to take in the unparalleled landscapes all the way to Kars.

The train takes 24 hours to reach its destination.

After photos went viral on social media, the number of sleeping cars was increased from one to five. The train also has two couchette wagons.

The trains are often fully booked during the wintertime from December through March.

Travelers of all ages show a very warm solidarity, sharing food and conversation with others, relaxing in the coaches.

Many university student travelers enjoy the journey accompanied by entertainment and songs.