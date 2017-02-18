Update: 09:25, 20 January 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on January 20

TURKEY

KUTAHYA/USAK - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend provincial congress meetings of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in western Kutahya and Usak provinces.

KUTAHYA - Erdogan to also attend opening ceremony of a factory.

ZONGULDAK/BILECIK - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend provincial congress meetings of AK Party in northwestern Bilecik and in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak.

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments on federal government's partial shutdown.

SYRIA

IDLIB - Monitoring ongoing regime airstrikes and artillery attacks on civilians in Syria, especially in Idlib province.

SPECIAL REPORT:

Pakistan: Police killing of Pashtun youth draw protests

KARACHI, Pakistan - The killing of an aspiring male model in a police shootout in the restive port city Karachi has sparked outcry on social media and angry protests in several parts of the country.