Today's News
10:00, 20 January 2018 Saturday
Media
Update: 09:25, 20 January 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on January 20
Press agenda on January 20

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday Jan. 20, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk


TURKEY

KUTAHYA/USAK - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend provincial congress meetings of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in western Kutahya and Usak provinces.

KUTAHYA - Erdogan to also attend opening ceremony of a factory.

ZONGULDAK/BILECIK - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend provincial congress meetings of AK Party in northwestern Bilecik and in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak.

 

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments on federal government's partial shutdown.

 

SYRIA

IDLIB - Monitoring ongoing regime airstrikes and artillery attacks on civilians in Syria, especially in Idlib province.

 

SPECIAL REPORT:

Pakistan: Police killing of Pashtun youth draw protests

KARACHI, Pakistan - The killing of an aspiring male model in a police shootout in the restive port city Karachi has sparked outcry on social media and angry protests in several parts of the country.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

