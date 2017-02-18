Press agenda on January 20

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
KUTAHYA/USAK - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend provincial congress meetings of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in western Kutahya and Usak provinces.
KUTAHYA - Erdogan to also attend opening ceremony of a factory.
ZONGULDAK/BILECIK - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend provincial congress meetings of AK Party in northwestern Bilecik and in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak.
UNITED STATES
WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments on federal government's partial shutdown.
SYRIA
IDLIB - Monitoring ongoing regime airstrikes and artillery attacks on civilians in Syria, especially in Idlib province.
SPECIAL REPORT:
Pakistan: Police killing of Pashtun youth draw protests
KARACHI, Pakistan - The killing of an aspiring male model in a police shootout in the restive port city Karachi has sparked outcry on social media and angry protests in several parts of the country.
