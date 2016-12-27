Worldbulletin News

22:05, 20 January 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Update: 09:42, 20 January 2018 Saturday

13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey
13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey

Dozens of others injured during bus crash in central Eskisehir province

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 13 people died and 42 others wounded early Saturday in a bus crash in the central Eskisehir province of Turkey, local authorities said.

The accident occurred in Eskisehir as the coach was on its way to the northwestern Bursa province from the capital Ankara.

The tour bus, belonging to Kartallar Gezi firm, reportedly hit trees on the roadside of the Eskisehir-Bursa highway.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Eskisehir Governor Ozdemir Cakacak and Provincial Police Chief Engin Dinckaza examined the scene.



