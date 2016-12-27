13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 13 people died and 42 others wounded early Saturday in a bus crash in the central Eskisehir province of Turkey, local authorities said.
The accident occurred in Eskisehir as the coach was on its way to the northwestern Bursa province from the capital Ankara.
The tour bus, belonging to Kartallar Gezi firm, reportedly hit trees on the roadside of the Eskisehir-Bursa highway.
The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.
Eskisehir Governor Ozdemir Cakacak and Provincial Police Chief Engin Dinckaza examined the scene.
Turkish jets heard flying in southern Hatay province's Reyhanli and Kirikhan districts near Syrian border
Operation in Syria's Manbij to come next, Turkish president says
Premier Yildirim: Operation in Syria’s Afrin aims to end cruelty of PKK/PYD, ISIL terror groups in region
Terrorist organization's shelters, hideouts destroyed during Jan.19-20 strikes
Turkish religious head describes Juneidi as symbol of Palestinian heroic resistance to US Jerusalem move
Ibrahim Kalin, H.R. McMaster talk Syria, Iraq, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, according to Turkish presidential statement
Anti-terror police carries simultaneous operation in Arnavutkoy and Avcilar districts
Dozens of others injured during bus crash in central Eskisehir province
Local and foreign tourists alongside trekking and mountaineering groups lured by famed line running from Ankara to Kars
Migrants were trying to cross into Greece and Bulgaria, according to gendarmerie
Students celebrate results across Turkey, including at school where 33 twins study
Faruk Kaymakci, Turkey's permanent representative to the EU, says FETO's influence on European Parliament, EU institutions is decreasing by the day
Berlin acknowledges Ankara's concerns, yet urges restraint amid reports of imminent military operation in Afrin
Anti-narcotics squads carry out operations across Turkey
Alliance's deputy secretary general to meet Turkish deputy foreign minister, other government officials
Binali Yildirim says it is Turkey's 'natural right' to defend its boundaries against threats to national security