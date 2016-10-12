Israeli police detain 6 Turkish nationals in Jerusalem

World Bulletin / News Desk
Israeli police on Friday detained six Turkish nationals who had been visiting Jerusalem’s iconic Al-Aqsa Mosque, eyewitnesses said.
The six Turks were stopped by police while leaving the mosque after performing Friday prayers, according to witnesses.
The six were reportedly taken to the David Police Center near the Jaffa Gate (Bab al-Khalil) in Jerusalem’s Old City district.
Israeli police have since confirmed the detention of several Turkish citizens without providing a reason for the move.
Turkey’s embassy in Tel Aviv and its consulate in Jerusalem say they are closely following the issue.
Meanwhile, Turkey’s Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) branch in Kayseri province announced the release of Nedim Olgunharputlu, Celal Hasnalcaci, Ahmet Yurtlu, Fatih Celik, Saban Andac and Necati Ayranci.
The branch also sent a message for the released people and thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as Environment and Urbanization Minister Mehmet Ozhaseki who closely followed the issue.
