10:56, 20 January 2018 Saturday

Top Russian, Jordanian diplomats discuss Middle East

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi met Friday to discuss the Middle East situation.

"An exchange of views was held on the situation in the Middle East region in light of the explosive potential of internal conflicts and terrorist threats that continue to have destabilizing influence on regional and international security," Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the bilateral meeting took place in New York.

While discussing the Middle East, the ministers reiterated their commitment to a two-state solution of the Palestinian problem on a universally recognized international legal basis.

"The sides noted the inadmissibility of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation, particularly in East Jerusalem, caused by the decision of the U.S. administration to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," the statement said.

On Dec. 6, U.S. President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and ordered the relocation of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967-- might eventually serve as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

Lavrov and Safadi also discussed the situation in Syria and the ministers reaffirmed their support to sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the war-torn country.