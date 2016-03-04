Worldbulletin News

3 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL
3 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL

Anti-terror police carries simultaneous operation in Arnavutkoy and Avcilar districts

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least three people were arrested in Istanbul over their links to the ISIL terrorist organization, a police official said early Saturday.

The anti-terror police carried a simultaneous operation in Arnavutkoy and Avcilar districts on the European side, the official said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions over talking to the media.

One suspect was arrested in Arnavutkoy and the other two were held in Avcilar, according to the official.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.

More than 300 people lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.



