3 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least three people were arrested in Istanbul over their links to the ISIL terrorist organization, a police official said early Saturday.
The anti-terror police carried a simultaneous operation in Arnavutkoy and Avcilar districts on the European side, the official said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions over talking to the media.
One suspect was arrested in Arnavutkoy and the other two were held in Avcilar, according to the official.
Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.
More than 300 people lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.
Turkish jets heard flying in southern Hatay province's Reyhanli and Kirikhan districts near Syrian border
Operation in Syria's Manbij to come next, Turkish president says
Premier Yildirim: Operation in Syria’s Afrin aims to end cruelty of PKK/PYD, ISIL terror groups in region
Terrorist organization's shelters, hideouts destroyed during Jan.19-20 strikes
Turkish religious head describes Juneidi as symbol of Palestinian heroic resistance to US Jerusalem move
Ibrahim Kalin, H.R. McMaster talk Syria, Iraq, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, according to Turkish presidential statement
Anti-terror police carries simultaneous operation in Arnavutkoy and Avcilar districts
Dozens of others injured during bus crash in central Eskisehir province
Local and foreign tourists alongside trekking and mountaineering groups lured by famed line running from Ankara to Kars
Migrants were trying to cross into Greece and Bulgaria, according to gendarmerie
Students celebrate results across Turkey, including at school where 33 twins study
Faruk Kaymakci, Turkey's permanent representative to the EU, says FETO's influence on European Parliament, EU institutions is decreasing by the day
Berlin acknowledges Ankara's concerns, yet urges restraint amid reports of imminent military operation in Afrin
Anti-narcotics squads carry out operations across Turkey
Alliance's deputy secretary general to meet Turkish deputy foreign minister, other government officials
Binali Yildirim says it is Turkey's 'natural right' to defend its boundaries against threats to national security