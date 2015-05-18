Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:06, 20 January 2018 Saturday
Turkey
11:30, 20 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss terrorism
Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss terrorism

Ibrahim Kalin, H.R. McMaster talk Syria, Iraq, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, according to Turkish presidential statement

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and U.S. National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster discussed the fight against terrorism over the phone Friday.

According to a statement released by the Turkish presidency, the importance of strategic partnership between the two countries and the fight against "all kind of" terrorism in the region, particularly PKK, Daesh and al-Qaeda was emphasized during the phone conversation.

Kalin said U.S. support to the PKK terrorist organization's extension YPG/PYD should end.

The PKK/PYD is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

It added Kalin and McMaster agreed that Syria's stabilization through a "reliable" political transition, which will not threaten its neighbors, will contribute to the peace and security of the region.

They also confirmed the importance of Iraq's territorial integrity for the region's welfare and stability.

Kalin voiced Turkey's concerns and expectation regarding the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its activities in the U.S., according to the statement.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



Related Turkey US Ibrahim Kalin
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish jets heard in southern Hatay near Syrian border
Turkish jets heard in southern Hatay near Syrian border

Turkish jets heard flying in southern Hatay province's Reyhanli and Kirikhan districts near Syrian border
Ground operation in Syria's Afrin begins
Ground operation in Syria's Afrin begins

Operation in Syria's Manbij to come next, Turkish president says
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders PM
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders: PM

Premier Yildirim: Operation in Syria’s Afrin aims to end cruelty of PKK/PYD, ISIL terror groups in region
Turkish military responds to PYD PKK firing from Afrin
Turkish military responds to PYD/PKK firing from Afrin

Terrorist organization's shelters, hideouts destroyed during Jan.19-20 strikes
Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi
Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi

Turkish religious head describes Juneidi as symbol of Palestinian heroic resistance to US Jerusalem move
Turkish presidential aide US adviser discuss terrorism
Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss terrorism

Ibrahim Kalin, H.R. McMaster talk Syria, Iraq, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, according to Turkish presidential statement
3 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL
3 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL

Anti-terror police carries simultaneous operation in Arnavutkoy and Avcilar districts
13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey
13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey

Dozens of others injured during bus crash in central Eskisehir province
Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars
Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars

Local and foreign tourists alongside trekking and mountaineering groups lured by famed line running from Ankara to Kars
Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey
Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey

Migrants were trying to cross into Greece and Bulgaria, according to gendarmerie
18M schoolchildren receive report cards in Turkey
18M schoolchildren receive report cards in Turkey

Students celebrate results across Turkey, including at school where 33 twins study
EU understands FETO better now' Turkish envoy to EU
'EU understands FETO better now': Turkish envoy to EU

Faruk Kaymakci, Turkey's permanent representative to the EU, says FETO's influence on European Parliament, EU institutions is decreasing by the day
Turkey has 'legitimate security interests' in Syria
Turkey has 'legitimate security interests' in Syria

Berlin acknowledges Ankara's concerns, yet urges restraint amid reports of imminent military operation in Afrin 
Turkey arrests 43 in anti-narcotics operations
Turkey arrests 43 in anti-narcotics operations

Anti-narcotics squads carry out operations across Turkey
NATO's deputy head to visit Turkey
NATO's deputy head to visit Turkey

Alliance's deputy secretary general to meet Turkish deputy foreign minister, other government officials
No threats to Turkey will be tolerated Turkish PM
No threats to Turkey will be tolerated: Turkish PM

Binali Yildirim says it is Turkey's 'natural right' to defend its boundaries against threats to national security

News

Pentagon: Turkey’s Afrin operation will not affect ties
Pentagon Turkey s Afrin operation will not affect ties

US top court to hear travel ban challenge
US top court to hear travel ban challenge

The racist history of the US revisited
The racist history of the US revisited

Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown

Egypt's Al-Azhar hosts int'l conference on Jerusalem
Egypt's Al-Azhar hosts int'l conference on Jerusalem

Turkey terms US move to cut funding of UN body worrying
Turkey terms US move to cut funding of UN body

Jerusalem (Qudus) is not alone says Ibrahim Kalin
Jerusalem Qudus is not alone says Ibrahim Kalin

Turkey: Potential US move on Jerusalem 'worrying'
Turkey Potential US move on Jerusalem 'worrying'

Turkish presidential aide condemns Egypt mosque bombing
Turkish presidential aide condemns Egypt mosque bombing

Turkish aide calls for investigation of NATO incident
Turkish aide calls for investigation of NATO incident

Turkish presidential aide slams US over PKK-ISIL deal
Turkish presidential aide slams US over PKK-ISIL deal

Syria groups’ dialogue summit in Russia delayed
Syria groups dialogue summit in Russia delayed

Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders: PM
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders PM

Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi
Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi

13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey
13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey

Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars
Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars

Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey
Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 