Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss terrorism

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and U.S. National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster discussed the fight against terrorism over the phone Friday.
According to a statement released by the Turkish presidency, the importance of strategic partnership between the two countries and the fight against "all kind of" terrorism in the region, particularly PKK, Daesh and al-Qaeda was emphasized during the phone conversation.
Kalin said U.S. support to the PKK terrorist organization's extension YPG/PYD should end.
The PKK/PYD is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.
It added Kalin and McMaster agreed that Syria's stabilization through a "reliable" political transition, which will not threaten its neighbors, will contribute to the peace and security of the region.
They also confirmed the importance of Iraq's territorial integrity for the region's welfare and stability.
Kalin voiced Turkey's concerns and expectation regarding the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its activities in the U.S., according to the statement.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
