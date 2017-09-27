Today in History January 20

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1327
|Edward II of England is deposed by his eldest son, Edward III.
|1616
|The French explorer Samuel de Champlain arrives to winter in a Huron Indian village after being wounded in a battle with Iroquois in New France.
|1783
|Britain signs a peace agreement with France and Spain, who allied against it in the American War of Independence.
|1908
|The Sullivan Ordinance bars women from smoking in public facilities in the United States.
|1930
|Charles Lindbergh arrives in New York, setting a cross country flying record of 14.75 hours.
|1935
|Belgium arrests some Nazi agitators who urge for a return to the Reich.
|1941
|Hitler meets with Mussolini and offers aid in Albania and Greece.
|1942
|Nazi officials meet in the Berlin suburb of Wannsee to decide the "Final Solution of the Jewish Question."
|1944
|Allied forces in Italy begin unsuccessful operations to cross the Rapido River and seize Cassino.
|1945
|Franklin D. Roosevelt is inaugurated for his fourth term.
|1945
|The Allies sign a truce with the Hungarians.
|1946
|France's Charles DeGaulle hands in his resignation.
|1952
|British troops occupy Ismalia, Egypt.
|1954
|Over 22,000 anti-Communist prisoners are turned over to UN forces in Korea.
|1977
|President Jimmy Carter is sworn in and then surprises the nation as he walks from the U.S. Capitol to the White House.
|1981
|Ronald Reagan is sworn in as president at the same time 52 American hostages are released from their captors in Tehran, Iran.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
