Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:05, 20 January 2018 Saturday
History
11:46, 20 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Today in History January 20
Today in History January 20

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1327   Edward II of England is deposed by his eldest son, Edward III.
1616   The French explorer Samuel de Champlain arrives to winter in a Huron Indian village after being wounded in a battle with Iroquois in New France.
1783   Britain signs a peace agreement with France and Spain, who allied against it in the American War of Independence.
1908   The Sullivan Ordinance bars women from smoking in public facilities in the United States.
1930   Charles Lindbergh arrives in New York, setting a cross country flying record of 14.75 hours.
1935   Belgium arrests some Nazi agitators who urge for a return to the Reich.
1941   Hitler meets with Mussolini and offers aid in Albania and Greece.
1942   Nazi officials meet in the Berlin suburb of Wannsee to decide the "Final Solution of the Jewish Question."
1944   Allied forces in Italy begin unsuccessful operations to cross the Rapido River and seize Cassino.
1945   Franklin D. Roosevelt is inaugurated for his fourth term.
1945   The Allies sign a truce with the Hungarians.
1946   France's Charles DeGaulle hands in his resignation.
1952   British troops occupy Ismalia, Egypt.
1954   Over 22,000 anti-Communist prisoners are turned over to UN forces in Korea.
1977   President Jimmy Carter is sworn in and then surprises the nation as he walks from the U.S. Capitol to the White House.
1981   Ronald Reagan is sworn in as president at the same time 52 American hostages are released from their captors in Tehran, Iran.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History January 20
Today in History January 20

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 19
Today in History January 19

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 18
Today in History January 18

Some events from the History
Today in History January 17
Today in History January 17

Some events from the History
Today in History January 16
Today in History January 16

Some events from the History
Today in History January 15
Today in History January 15

Some events from the History
Today in History January 14
Today in History January 14

Some events from the History
Today in History January 13
Today in History January 13

Some events from the History
Today in History January 12
Today in History January 12

Some events from the History
Today in History January 10
Today in History January 10

Some events from the History
Today in History January 9
Today in History January 9

Some events from the History
Today in History January 7
Today in History January 7

Some events from the History
Today in History January 6
Today in History January 6

Some events from the History
Today in History January 5
Today in History January 5

Some events from the History
Today in History January 4
Today in History January 4

Some events from the History
Today in History January 3
Today in History January 3

Some events from the History

News

Today in History January 19
Today in History January 19

Today in History January 18
Today in History January 18

Today in History January 17
Today in History January 17

Today in History January 16
Today in History January 16

Today in History January 15
Today in History January 15

Today in History January 14
Today in History January 14






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 