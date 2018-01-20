Worldbulletin News

22:05, 20 January 2018 Saturday
Middle East
11:56, 20 January 2018 Saturday

UN urges parties to avoid escalation in Syria's Afrin
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric says all parties must ensure protection of civilians under any circumstances

World Bulletin / News Desk

The UN on Friday reiterated a call on all concerned parties to avoid actions that would further escalate tensions in Syria’s northern city of Afrin.

"We are obviously following the situation closely. We have seen the reports of shelling in Afrin," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric said the UN is also calling on all sides to avoid any acts that could deepen the suffering of the people.

"All parties must ensure protection of civilians at all times under any circumstances," he added.

Turkey is mulling a possible operation in the Syrian district to prevent a "terror corridor" from forming along its border.

Afrin -- a region bordering Turkey's southern Hatay and Kilis provinces – has been controlled by the PYD/PKK terrorist group since 2012, when Syrian regime forces withdrew from the area.

The PKK/PYD is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.



