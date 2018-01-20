12:24, 20 January 2018 Saturday

Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi

World Bulletin / News Desk

The head of Turkey’s Religious Affairs directorate Ali Erbas received Fawzi al-Juneidi, the teenager who became a symbol of Palestinian opposition to the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Erbas met the 16-year-old and his father Muhammad al-Juneidi on Thursday, who arrived in Turkey on Tuesday for a three-day visit, in Ankara, according to the official website of the country’s top religious body.

“You are the symbol of the Palestinian cause, I hope that as the number of young people like you increases, Palestine, Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque will meet to their freedom sooner,” Erbas told Juneidi.

He noted that Jerusalem has always been and will continue to remain the capital of Palestine.

He also pointed out that the Palestinian teen was an example to young people and that he has brothers all over the world.

On Wednesday, al-Juneidi met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential complex. He also visited the Turkish Parliament and the Anadolu Agency headquarters on Thursday.

Al-Juneidi was arrested on Dec. 7 in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) after being dragged on the ground and blindfolded by a band of heavily armed Israeli soldiers.

Following three weeks in Israeli detention, he was finally released on bail and returned to his family on Dec. 28.

After his arrest, a photo of the blindfolded youth became a symbol of fierce Palestinian opposition to the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital -- a move that drew widespread condemnation and protest from across the Arab and Muslim world.