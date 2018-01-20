Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:06, 20 January 2018 Saturday
Turkey
12:24, 20 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi
Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi

Turkish religious head describes Juneidi as symbol of Palestinian heroic resistance to US Jerusalem move

World Bulletin / News Desk

The head of Turkey’s Religious Affairs directorate Ali Erbas received Fawzi al-Juneidi, the teenager who became a symbol of Palestinian opposition to the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Erbas met the 16-year-old and his father Muhammad al-Juneidi on Thursday, who arrived in Turkey on Tuesday for a three-day visit, in Ankara, according to the official website of the country’s top religious body.

“You are the symbol of the Palestinian cause, I hope that as the number of young people like you increases, Palestine, Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque will meet to their freedom sooner,” Erbas told Juneidi.

He noted that Jerusalem has always been and will continue to remain the capital of Palestine.

He also pointed out that the Palestinian teen was an example to young people and that he has brothers all over the world.

On Wednesday, al-Juneidi met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential complex. He also visited the Turkish Parliament and the Anadolu Agency headquarters on Thursday.

Al-Juneidi was arrested on Dec. 7 in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) after being dragged on the ground and blindfolded by a band of heavily armed Israeli soldiers.

Following three weeks in Israeli detention, he was finally released on bail and returned to his family on Dec. 28.

After his arrest, a photo of the blindfolded youth became a symbol of fierce Palestinian opposition to the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital -- a move that drew widespread condemnation and protest from across the Arab and Muslim world.



Related Turkey Fawzi al juneidi
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish jets heard in southern Hatay near Syrian border
Turkish jets heard in southern Hatay near Syrian border

Turkish jets heard flying in southern Hatay province's Reyhanli and Kirikhan districts near Syrian border
Ground operation in Syria's Afrin begins
Ground operation in Syria's Afrin begins

Operation in Syria's Manbij to come next, Turkish president says
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders PM
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders: PM

Premier Yildirim: Operation in Syria’s Afrin aims to end cruelty of PKK/PYD, ISIL terror groups in region
Turkish military responds to PYD PKK firing from Afrin
Turkish military responds to PYD/PKK firing from Afrin

Terrorist organization's shelters, hideouts destroyed during Jan.19-20 strikes
Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi
Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi

Turkish religious head describes Juneidi as symbol of Palestinian heroic resistance to US Jerusalem move
Turkish presidential aide US adviser discuss terrorism
Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss terrorism

Ibrahim Kalin, H.R. McMaster talk Syria, Iraq, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, according to Turkish presidential statement
3 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL
3 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL

Anti-terror police carries simultaneous operation in Arnavutkoy and Avcilar districts
13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey
13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey

Dozens of others injured during bus crash in central Eskisehir province
Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars
Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars

Local and foreign tourists alongside trekking and mountaineering groups lured by famed line running from Ankara to Kars
Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey
Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey

Migrants were trying to cross into Greece and Bulgaria, according to gendarmerie
18M schoolchildren receive report cards in Turkey
18M schoolchildren receive report cards in Turkey

Students celebrate results across Turkey, including at school where 33 twins study
EU understands FETO better now' Turkish envoy to EU
'EU understands FETO better now': Turkish envoy to EU

Faruk Kaymakci, Turkey's permanent representative to the EU, says FETO's influence on European Parliament, EU institutions is decreasing by the day
Turkey has 'legitimate security interests' in Syria
Turkey has 'legitimate security interests' in Syria

Berlin acknowledges Ankara's concerns, yet urges restraint amid reports of imminent military operation in Afrin 
Turkey arrests 43 in anti-narcotics operations
Turkey arrests 43 in anti-narcotics operations

Anti-narcotics squads carry out operations across Turkey
NATO's deputy head to visit Turkey
NATO's deputy head to visit Turkey

Alliance's deputy secretary general to meet Turkish deputy foreign minister, other government officials
No threats to Turkey will be tolerated Turkish PM
No threats to Turkey will be tolerated: Turkish PM

Binali Yildirim says it is Turkey's 'natural right' to defend its boundaries against threats to national security

News

Palestine’s al-Juneidi vows to continue resistance
Palestine s al-Juneidi vows to continue resistance

16-year-old Palestine resistance icon arrives in Turkey
16-year-old Palestine resistance icon arrives in Turkey

Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders: PM
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders PM

Pentagon: Turkey’s Afrin operation will not affect ties
Pentagon Turkey s Afrin operation will not affect ties

Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss terrorism
Turkish presidential aide US adviser discuss terrorism

13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey
13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey

Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars
Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars

Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey
Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 