13:14, 20 January 2018 Saturday

Turkish military responds to PYD/PKK firing from Afrin

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish military said on Saturday it retaliated against the PYD/PKK terror group's firing from Syria's Afrin on Jan. 19-20, destroying shelters, hideouts.

In a written statement, the Turkish General Staff said the army hit the terrorist organization's shelters "within the scope of legitimate self-defence".

Turkish military units are already deployed in Afrin, a district of Aleppo near the Turkish-Syria border, which is under siege by the PYD/PKK terrorist organization.

The PYD/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU.

An Afrin operation would follow Turkey's successful seven-month Operation Euphrates Shield, which ended in March 2017.