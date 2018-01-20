Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:05, 20 January 2018 Saturday
Art & Culture
13:29, 20 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Distance learning portal helps 100,000 learn Turkish
Distance learning portal helps 100,000 learn Turkish

Yunus Emre Institute's online portal teaches Turkish to nearly 100,000 people from 159 countries in 6 continents

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s Yunus Emre Institute’s (YEE) distance learning portal has taught Turkish to nearly 100,000 users from 159 countries in six continents in a less than a year, according to the institute on Saturday.

The portal has users mostly from Egypt, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Algeria, Ecuador, Tunisia, Morocco, Jordan, Yemen, the U.S. and Germany, it said in a written statement.

YEE provides services abroad to people who want to learn the Turkish language, culture and art; and to improve friendship between Turkey and other countries and increase cultural exchange.

The portal’s users are 57.63 percent males and 42.37 percent female. The majority of the users are 18-34 age group with 76.23 percent, followed by 35-54 age group with 19.03 percent and 55 years old and above group with 4.73 percent, statement read.

"Through the Internet, we are able to spread our Turkish language and culture. Students from one corner of the world to the other can now communicate with each other in Turkish," YEE Chairman Prof. Seref Ates said.

"The language portal started broadcasting in February 2017 and has reached approximately 100,000 users from 159 countries today, and this number is increasing every day," he added.

The countries where the portal is used are: Angora, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Benin, Bolivia, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Cape Verde, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Congo, Costa Rica, Ivory Coast , Cuba, Czech Republic, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Honduras, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iraq , Ireland, Israel, Jamaica, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Liberia, Macau, Madagascar, Malta, Nepal, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia , South Korea, South Sudan, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe.



Related turkish language
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Art & Culture News
Distance learning portal helps 100 000 learn Turkish
Distance learning portal helps 100,000 learn Turkish

Yunus Emre Institute's online portal teaches Turkish to nearly 100,000 people from 159 countries in 6 continents
Brazilian legend Ronaldinho retires from football
Brazilian legend Ronaldinho retires from football

Ronaldinho's brother confirms retirement of 37-year-old icon
The Egyptian man who put his library on the street
The Egyptian man who put his library on the street

Ghareeb works as a newspapers salesman in the Dekheila area of Alexandria.
Ethiopians take pride in helping bring about reforms
Ethiopians take pride in helping bring about reforms

Tragedy opens door to changes sought by Omoros
Turkey among 'top ten' countries in book diversity
Turkey among 'top ten' countries in book diversity

Turkish culture minister says around 65,000 variety of books published in the country as of 2017.
Albanian village abandoned pearl of the Balkans PHOTO
Albanian village, abandoned pearl of the Balkans [PHOTO]

Most people have swept into cities in the hope of a better life. But some are staying in the village in the hope that there will be a sustainable rural development.
US students set to experience Turkish culture
US students set to experience Turkish culture

Free Turkish courses will start January 16th, Yunus Emre Institute's US director says  
Turkey renames UAE Embassy streets in Ankara
Turkey renames UAE Embassy streets in Ankara

2 roads next to UAE Embassy in Ankara renamed to reflect Turkey's Ottoman heritage and its defense of Muslim holy sites
Pamukkale offers unique wellness experience
Pamukkale offers unique wellness experience

Natural site in Turkey's southwestern Denizli province combines thermal water treatment with antique city landscape  
Turkey s Kartepe welcomes thousands of skiers
Turkey’s Kartepe welcomes thousands of skiers

Kartepe hosted a total of 150,000 tourists, including some 15,000 foreigners, last season
Japanese cyclist arrives in Turkish Aegean
Japanese cyclist arrives in Turkish Aegean

Shogan Kameda left Georgia in September
Women and Family Institution Between Established Culture and Religious Duties
Women and Family Institution Between Established Culture and Religious Duties in Somalia

It is hard being a woman all over the world but it is much more harder in some regions, especially in Africa. Somali women have been facing some hardships just like other women in the continent of Africa.
Turkish aid agency restores kindergartens in Kosovo
Turkish aid agency restores kindergartens in Kosovo

Turkey's ambassador to Kosovo attends opening ceremony of 2 kindergartens
More than a million visit Turkey s Ottoman palaces
More than a million visit Turkey’s Ottoman palaces

Dolmabahce Palace most popular site for visitors to sultans' homes
Erdogan chooses Palestinian image for photo competition
Erdogan chooses Palestinian image for photo competition

16-year-old Palestinian became symbol of protest against US move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
French pianist gives concert for Palestine in Turkey
French pianist gives concert for Palestine in Turkey

Stephane Blet says he has held concerts in support of Palestine for the past 25 years

News

Students learning Turkish in Poland on the rise
Students learning Turkish in Poland on the rise

Turkish university develops new Turkish keyboard
Turkish university develops new Turkish keyboard

Bulgarian party to propose ‘Turkish language’ bill
Bulgarian party to propose Turkish language bill

European court rules Germany's language law illegal
European court rules Germany's language law illegal

Austria head teachers support Turkish language subject
Austria head teachers support Turkish language subject






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 