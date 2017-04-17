Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:05, 20 January 2018 Saturday
Middle East
14:09, 20 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Pence heads to Mideast trip
Pence heads to Mideast trip

Pence had been due to travel to the region in December but controversy over President Donald Trump's decision to move the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem saw many planned meetings cancelled.

World Bulletin / News Desk

US Vice President Mike Pence headed for Egypt Saturday to begin a Middle East trip overshadowed by anger in the Arab world over Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

While the deadly protests that erupted in the Palestinian territories at the time have subsided, concerns are mounting over the future of the UN aid agency for Palestinians (UNRWA).

Washington has frozen tens of millions of dollars of funding for the cash-strapped body, putting at risk operations to feed, teach and heal hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees.

The Palestinian leadership, already furious over the Jerusalem decision, has denounced the US administration and had already refused to meet Pence in December.

But the vice president's press secretary, Alyssa Farah, said he would still meet the leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Israel on the high-stakes four-day tour.

Pence will arrive in Cairo on Saturday for talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi before travelling to Amman for a one-on-one meeting with King Abdullah II on Sunday.

 

 



Related mike pence
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Palestinian detainee dies of cancer in Israeli prison
Palestinian detainee dies of cancer in Israeli prison

Last week, Israeli authorities refused a request to release Attallah from prison
Palestine takes Israel to ICC over detained children
Palestine takes Israel to ICC over detained children

The move came as Israel extended detention of 16-year-old girl Ahed al-Tamimi
Pentagon Turkey s Afrin operation will not affect ties
Pentagon: Turkey’s Afrin operation will not affect ties

‘We do not have people operating in Afrin, so that does not have a direct effect on what we are doing’, spokesman says
US top court to hear travel ban challenge
US top court to hear travel ban challenge

Arguments in case expected in April, final ruling expected by June
Top Russian Jordanian diplomats discuss Middle East
Top Russian, Jordanian diplomats discuss Middle East

Sergey Lavrov, Ayman Safadi meet in New York, according to Russian Foreign Ministry statement
Israeli police detain 6 Turkish nationals in Jerusalem
Israeli police detain 6 Turkish nationals in Jerusalem

Police confirm detention of Turks without providing reason for move
US begins government shutdown as deadline passes
US begins government shutdown as deadline passes

Congress fails to reach agreement on short-term stopgap funding
China to enshrine Xi's name in state constitution
China to enshrine Xi's name in state constitution

Xi's eponymous "thought" was already enshrined in the Communist Party constitution at the 19th Party Congress in October, elevating him to the same status as modern China's founder Mao Zedong.
Three killed as separate blasts rock Baghdad Diyala
Three killed as separate blasts rock Baghdad, Diyala

Separate roadside bombings in both provinces left three civilians dead, say security sources
Trump says Mexico 'most dangerous country in the world'
Trump says Mexico 'most dangerous country in the world'

Mexico rejects claim, calling it 'manifestly false'
Trump s first year a failure but base cheer performance
Trump’s first year a failure but base cheer performance

Supporters not deterred by president’s antics, performance
Toronto in running for new Amazon headquarters
Toronto in running for new Amazon headquarters

Only Canadian city among 20 North American finalists
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown

Republican leadership eyes Thursday vote on stopgap bill, but passage is uncertain without Democratic support
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials

The head of the Venezuelan Supreme Court and the chief of the intelligence agency are also blacklisted, diplomatic sources said, making them subject to asset freezes and travel bans.
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W Bank
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W. Bank

Army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US

Icy roads contribute to at least 4 fatalities, fifth death attributed to exposure

News

Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan

US' Pence departs football game after players kneel
US' Pence departs football game after players kneel

US vice president offers support for new Cyprus talks
US vice president offers support for new Cyprus talks

VP Pence hires Watergate veteran as personal lawyer
VP Pence hires Watergate veteran as personal lawyer

University students walk out of Pence speech
University students walk out of Pence speech

Pence the clean-up act in Trump's first 100 days
Pence the clean-up act in Trump's first 100 days






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 