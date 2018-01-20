Worldbulletin News

Today's News
22:05, 20 January 2018 Saturday
Middle East
14:25, 20 January 2018 Saturday

12 Syrian refugees frozen to death in Lebanon
12 Syrian refugees frozen to death in Lebanon

Several parts of Lebanon have been hit recently with extremely cold weather and heavy snowfall

World Bulletin / News Desk

The death toll of Syrian refugees who froze to death due to a snowstorm in eastern Lebanon has risen to 12, according to Lebanese Civil Defense sources.

Three more bodies were found on Saturday, taking to the death toll to 12, the sources said.

According to the sources, three children were among the victims, who lost their lives as they attempted to cross into Lebanon from neighboring Syria.

Three more refugees were rescued by Lebanese civil defense teams, the sources said.

On Friday, the Lebanese army said nine refugees had frozen to death along Lebanese-Syria border due to harsh weather.

The severe weather is expected to become sunny on Saturday and Sunday, according to Lebanese metrological agency.

Several parts of Lebanon -- including the Beqaa Valley, which is home to thousands of Syrian refugees -- have been hit recently with extremely cold weather and heavy snowfall.

Last month, the UN's refugee agency (UNHCR) said the number of registered Syrian refugees in Lebanon had fallen to about 998,000 from a previous 1.5 million.



No Comment Yet
