Egypt court sentences 3 to death over officer’s death

World Bulletin / News Desk
Egypt’s highest appellate court on Saturday upheld death sentences handed down against three people for killing a senior police officer in 2013.
The three were sentenced to death by a lower degree court in a retrial in 2016 on charges of killing the officer during violence in Kerdasa village, west of Cairo, in 2013 following the ouster of former president Mohamed Morsi in a military court.
The three filed an appeal against the verdict, but it was rejected by the Court of Cassation, which confirmed the sentence on Saturday, a judicial source said on condition of anonymity because he was unauthorized to speak to media.
The court also reduced the death sentences against four other defendants to life in prison. Five people were also slapped with a 5-year jail term each in the same case.
Saturday’s verdicts are final and cannot be appealed.
Egypt was roiled by violence after the military deposed and imprisoned Morsi, the country’s first freely elected president, in a coup.
Last week, Israeli authorities refused a request to release Attallah from prison
The move came as Israel extended detention of 16-year-old girl Ahed al-Tamimi
‘We do not have people operating in Afrin, so that does not have a direct effect on what we are doing’, spokesman says
Arguments in case expected in April, final ruling expected by June
Sergey Lavrov, Ayman Safadi meet in New York, according to Russian Foreign Ministry statement
Police confirm detention of Turks without providing reason for move
Congress fails to reach agreement on short-term stopgap funding
Xi's eponymous "thought" was already enshrined in the Communist Party constitution at the 19th Party Congress in October, elevating him to the same status as modern China's founder Mao Zedong.
Separate roadside bombings in both provinces left three civilians dead, say security sources
Mexico rejects claim, calling it 'manifestly false'
Supporters not deterred by president’s antics, performance
Republican leadership eyes Thursday vote on stopgap bill, but passage is uncertain without Democratic support
The head of the Venezuelan Supreme Court and the chief of the intelligence agency are also blacklisted, diplomatic sources said, making them subject to asset freezes and travel bans.
Army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem
Icy roads contribute to at least 4 fatalities, fifth death attributed to exposure