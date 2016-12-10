14:43, 20 January 2018 Saturday

Egypt court sentences 3 to death over officer’s death

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egypt’s highest appellate court on Saturday upheld death sentences handed down against three people for killing a senior police officer in 2013.

The three were sentenced to death by a lower degree court in a retrial in 2016 on charges of killing the officer during violence in Kerdasa village, west of Cairo, in 2013 following the ouster of former president Mohamed Morsi in a military court.

The three filed an appeal against the verdict, but it was rejected by the Court of Cassation, which confirmed the sentence on Saturday, a judicial source said on condition of anonymity because he was unauthorized to speak to media.

The court also reduced the death sentences against four other defendants to life in prison. Five people were also slapped with a 5-year jail term each in the same case.

Saturday’s verdicts are final and cannot be appealed.

Egypt was roiled by violence after the military deposed and imprisoned Morsi, the country’s first freely elected president, in a coup.