16:14, 20 January 2018 Saturday

Palestinian detainee dies of cancer in Israeli prison

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Palestinian detainee has died of cancer in an Israeli prison, according to a Palestinian NGO on Saturday.

Hussien Attallah, 57, died in the Israeli Ramleh prison clinic after cancer spread in his body, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in statement.

“He was diagnosed with cancer 9 months ago and suffered a deliberate medical negligence from Israeli authorities,” the NGO said.

Last week, Israeli authorities refused a request to release Attallah from prison, despite his deteriorating health condition, according to the NGO.

Around 219 Palestinian detainees have died in Israeli jails, some of whom had passed away shortly after being released from prison.

Over 6,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in prisons located throughout Israel, according to Palestinian official figures.