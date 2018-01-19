Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:05, 20 January 2018 Saturday
Turkey
16:29, 20 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders: PM
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders: PM

Premier Yildirim: Operation in Syria’s Afrin aims to end cruelty of PKK/PYD, ISIL terror groups in region

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nearly 350,000 Kurds from Syria's Afrin have fled to Turkey after oppression from PYD/PKK and ISIL terror groups, Premier Binali Yildirim said on Saturday.

Addressing the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's sixth annual provincial congress in northern city of Zonguldak, Yildirim said Turkey will not allow terrorist organizations on its southern borders.

"Afrin operation aims to end the cruelty of these PKK/PYD/YPG and ISIL terror organizations from the region," he said.

"More importantly, it aims to ensure the safety of life and property in the southern provinces of our country.

“Recently new games are being played on our southern border. On the one hand, our supposedly allied countries have made promises to us but then on the other hand they place the PKK, YPG, PYD and ISIL terrorist organizations in the region."

He criticized the United States for working with the PKK, an organization which is in the terrorist list of the U.S. and the European Union.

Earlier on Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a ground operation in Syria's Afrin, a district of Aleppo near the Turkish-Syria border, which is under siege by the PYD/PKK terrorist organization, had been launched.

Addressing the AK Party's annual provincial congress in western city of Kutahya, Erdogan said an operation in Manbij in Syria will come after Afrin because "promises made to Turkey have not been kept".

The PYD/YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

Since the mid-1980s, the PKK has waged a wide-ranging terror campaign against the Turkish state in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.



Related Turkey Binali Yildirim
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish jets heard in southern Hatay near Syrian border
Turkish jets heard in southern Hatay near Syrian border

Turkish jets heard flying in southern Hatay province's Reyhanli and Kirikhan districts near Syrian border
Ground operation in Syria's Afrin begins
Ground operation in Syria's Afrin begins

Operation in Syria's Manbij to come next, Turkish president says
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders PM
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders: PM

Premier Yildirim: Operation in Syria’s Afrin aims to end cruelty of PKK/PYD, ISIL terror groups in region
Turkish military responds to PYD PKK firing from Afrin
Turkish military responds to PYD/PKK firing from Afrin

Terrorist organization's shelters, hideouts destroyed during Jan.19-20 strikes
Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi
Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi

Turkish religious head describes Juneidi as symbol of Palestinian heroic resistance to US Jerusalem move
Turkish presidential aide US adviser discuss terrorism
Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss terrorism

Ibrahim Kalin, H.R. McMaster talk Syria, Iraq, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, according to Turkish presidential statement
3 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL
3 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL

Anti-terror police carries simultaneous operation in Arnavutkoy and Avcilar districts
13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey
13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey

Dozens of others injured during bus crash in central Eskisehir province
Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars
Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars

Local and foreign tourists alongside trekking and mountaineering groups lured by famed line running from Ankara to Kars
Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey
Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey

Migrants were trying to cross into Greece and Bulgaria, according to gendarmerie
18M schoolchildren receive report cards in Turkey
18M schoolchildren receive report cards in Turkey

Students celebrate results across Turkey, including at school where 33 twins study
EU understands FETO better now' Turkish envoy to EU
'EU understands FETO better now': Turkish envoy to EU

Faruk Kaymakci, Turkey's permanent representative to the EU, says FETO's influence on European Parliament, EU institutions is decreasing by the day
Turkey has 'legitimate security interests' in Syria
Turkey has 'legitimate security interests' in Syria

Berlin acknowledges Ankara's concerns, yet urges restraint amid reports of imminent military operation in Afrin 
Turkey arrests 43 in anti-narcotics operations
Turkey arrests 43 in anti-narcotics operations

Anti-narcotics squads carry out operations across Turkey
NATO's deputy head to visit Turkey
NATO's deputy head to visit Turkey

Alliance's deputy secretary general to meet Turkish deputy foreign minister, other government officials
No threats to Turkey will be tolerated Turkish PM
No threats to Turkey will be tolerated: Turkish PM

Binali Yildirim says it is Turkey's 'natural right' to defend its boundaries against threats to national security

News

Pentagon: Turkey’s Afrin operation will not affect ties
Pentagon Turkey s Afrin operation will not affect ties

Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi
Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi

Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss terrorism
Turkish presidential aide US adviser discuss terrorism

13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey
13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey

Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars
Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars

Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey
Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey

No threats to Turkey will be tolerated: Turkish PM
No threats to Turkey will be tolerated Turkish PM

Turkish PM: Fight against FETO is struggle for justice
Turkish PM Fight against FETO is struggle for justice

Turkish PM links US verdict on banker to FETO
Turkish PM links US verdict on banker to FETO

Turkish military is 'army of oppressed people'
Turkish military is 'army of oppressed people'

Turkish PM promises to decrease terrorism in new year
Turkish PM promises to decrease terrorism in new year

Turkish premier stresses ‘lasting peace’ in Syria
Turkish premier stresses lasting peace in Syria






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 