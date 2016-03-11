16:55, 20 January 2018 Saturday

Egypt opens nomination for presidential election

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egypt’s election commission on Saturday opened nominations for this year’s presidential election.

The commission will accept applications by candidates to run in the polls until Jan. 29, commission spokesman Mahmoud al-Sherif told a press conference.

Each candidate is required to get recommendations from 20 members of parliament or signatures of 25,000 citizens eligible for voting in 15 provinces with minimum of 1,000 people in each province, he said.

Egypt’s presidential elections are scheduled to take place from March 26 to 28.

On Friday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said he will seek reelection in the March polls. Shortly afterwards, former army chief of staff Sami Anan said he will also run in the election.