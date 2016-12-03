Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:08, 21 January 2018 Sunday
Turkey
Update: 03:16, 21 January 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Turkish jets destroy PYD/PKK targets in Syria's Afrin
Turkish jets destroy PYD/PKK targets in Syria's Afrin

Free Syrian Army troops also entered PYD/PKK occupied areas in northern Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish jets on Saturday destroyed observation posts and many other targets of PYD/PKK terrorists in Afrin region, northern Syria, as part of "Operation Olive Branch".

"108 targets, which were used as shelters, hideouts and ammunition depots by terrorist organizations PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and ISIL in seven areas, were destroyed by air forces," said Turkish General Staff in a fresh statement.

The army said the operation continued as planned and it aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to eliminate terrorists and to protect Syrian people from the terrorists’ oppression and cruelty.

“72 planes which took part in the operation have safely returned to their bases to get ready for the next missions,” read the statement.

Earlier, airstrikes were reported after Turkish jets had been heard flying in southern Hatay province's Reyhanli and Kirikhan districts near the Syrian border.

Following Turkish Armed Forces’ artillery shootings targeting terror zones, Free Syrian Army (FSA) members have also entered Afrin via armored vehicles from Kilis-Hatay border zone.

The army first announced that it launched “Operation Olive Branch” on Saturday at 5.00 p.m. (1400GMT).

The operation is carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions and self-defense right under UN charter, said the military.

Turkish fighter jets also hit Minnigh military airbase occupied by terrorist group PYD/PKK in Afrin region.



Related turkish jet Turkey afrin operation
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish FM talks to his US counterpart on phone
Turkish FM talks to his US counterpart on phone

Conversation held on US secretary of state's request
Turkish jets destroy PYD PKK targets in Syria's Afrin
Turkish jets destroy PYD/PKK targets in Syria's Afrin

Free Syrian Army troops also entered PYD/PKK occupied areas in northern Syria
Turkish jets heard in southern Hatay near Syrian border
Turkish jets heard in southern Hatay near Syrian border

Turkish jets heard flying in southern Hatay province's Reyhanli and Kirikhan districts near Syrian border
Ground operation in Syria's Afrin begins
Ground operation in Syria's Afrin begins

Operation in Syria's Manbij to come next, Turkish president says
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders PM
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders: PM

Premier Yildirim: Operation in Syria’s Afrin aims to end cruelty of PKK/PYD, ISIL terror groups in region
Turkish military responds to PYD PKK firing from Afrin
Turkish military responds to PYD/PKK firing from Afrin

Terrorist organization's shelters, hideouts destroyed during Jan.19-20 strikes
Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi
Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi

Turkish religious head describes Juneidi as symbol of Palestinian heroic resistance to US Jerusalem move
Turkish presidential aide US adviser discuss terrorism
Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss terrorism

Ibrahim Kalin, H.R. McMaster talk Syria, Iraq, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, according to Turkish presidential statement
3 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL
3 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL

Anti-terror police carries simultaneous operation in Arnavutkoy and Avcilar districts
13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey
13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey

Dozens of others injured during bus crash in central Eskisehir province
Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars
Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars

Local and foreign tourists alongside trekking and mountaineering groups lured by famed line running from Ankara to Kars
Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey
Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey

Migrants were trying to cross into Greece and Bulgaria, according to gendarmerie
18M schoolchildren receive report cards in Turkey
18M schoolchildren receive report cards in Turkey

Students celebrate results across Turkey, including at school where 33 twins study
EU understands FETO better now' Turkish envoy to EU
'EU understands FETO better now': Turkish envoy to EU

Faruk Kaymakci, Turkey's permanent representative to the EU, says FETO's influence on European Parliament, EU institutions is decreasing by the day
Turkey has 'legitimate security interests' in Syria
Turkey has 'legitimate security interests' in Syria

Berlin acknowledges Ankara's concerns, yet urges restraint amid reports of imminent military operation in Afrin 
Turkey arrests 43 in anti-narcotics operations
Turkey arrests 43 in anti-narcotics operations

Anti-narcotics squads carry out operations across Turkey

News

Turkish military responds to PYD/PKK firing from Afrin
Turkish military responds to PYD PKK firing from Afrin

Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq

Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in eastern Turkey
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in eastern Turkey

Turkish jets destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq

Turkish jets kill 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish jets kill 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish jets 'neutralize' 9 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq
Turkish jets 'neutralize' 9 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish jets 'neutralize 7 terrorists' in northern Iraq
Turkish jets 'neutralize 7 terrorists' in northern Iraq






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 