Turkish jets destroy PYD/PKK targets in Syria's Afrin

Turkish jets on Saturday destroyed observation posts and many other targets of PYD/PKK terrorists in Afrin region, northern Syria, as part of "Operation Olive Branch".
"108 targets, which were used as shelters, hideouts and ammunition depots by terrorist organizations PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and ISIL in seven areas, were destroyed by air forces," said Turkish General Staff in a fresh statement.
The army said the operation continued as planned and it aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to eliminate terrorists and to protect Syrian people from the terrorists’ oppression and cruelty.
“72 planes which took part in the operation have safely returned to their bases to get ready for the next missions,” read the statement.
Earlier, airstrikes were reported after Turkish jets had been heard flying in southern Hatay province's Reyhanli and Kirikhan districts near the Syrian border.
Following Turkish Armed Forces’ artillery shootings targeting terror zones, Free Syrian Army (FSA) members have also entered Afrin via armored vehicles from Kilis-Hatay border zone.
The army first announced that it launched “Operation Olive Branch” on Saturday at 5.00 p.m. (1400GMT).
The operation is carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions and self-defense right under UN charter, said the military.
Turkish fighter jets also hit Minnigh military airbase occupied by terrorist group PYD/PKK in Afrin region.
Free Syrian Army troops also entered PYD/PKK occupied areas in northern Syria
