Update: 04:48, 21 January 2018 Sunday

Turkish FM talks to his US counterpart on phone

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish foreign minister on Saturday spoke with his U.S. counterpart on the phone, according to a diplomatic official.

The official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, said Turkish minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a telephonic conversation on the request of the U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.