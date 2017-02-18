Worldbulletin News

Press agenda on January 21
Press agenda on January 21

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk 

TURKEY

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments after Turkey's "Operation Olive Branch" against PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terror groups in northern Syria's Afrin.

BURSA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's Bursa women's branch congress.

ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to meet media representatives.

CANAKKALE - Yildirim to also attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's provincial congress meeting in northwestern province of Canakkale.

 

SPECIAL REPORT: Turkey can 'play important role' in Afghanistan peace

By Mehmet Ozturk

ISTANBUL - Turkey should play an active role in Afghanistan’s peace, Ahmad Shah Ahmadzai, former prime minister of Afghanistan and leader of Islamic Rule Party of Afghanistan, told Anadolu Agency.

 

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari after bilateral talks.

BAGHDAD - Cavusoglu to also meet Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and Parliament Speaker Salim al-Jabouri, separately.

 

SYRIA

IDLIB - Monitoring ongoing regime airstrikes and artillery attacks on civilians.

 

GERMANY

BONN - Social Democrat Party (SPD) holds extraordinary congress to decide whether or not to enter negotiations with Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) to form coalition government.

 

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments on federal government's partial shutdown.

 

ENGLAND

LONDON - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to start two-day visit.

 

SPECIAL REPORT: UK Muslims to launch counter-terrorism conversation

By Ahmet Gurhan Kartal and Muhammad Mussa

LONDON - Britain’s Muslims will start a new counter-terrorism initiative under the country’s biggest Muslim umbrella organization during a conference this weekend.



