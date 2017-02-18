10:01, 21 January 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on January 21

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments after Turkey's "Operation Olive Branch" against PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terror groups in northern Syria's Afrin.

BURSA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's Bursa women's branch congress.

ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to meet media representatives.

CANAKKALE - Yildirim to also attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's provincial congress meeting in northwestern province of Canakkale.

SPECIAL REPORT: Turkey can 'play important role' in Afghanistan peace

By Mehmet Ozturk

ISTANBUL - Turkey should play an active role in Afghanistan’s peace, Ahmad Shah Ahmadzai, former prime minister of Afghanistan and leader of Islamic Rule Party of Afghanistan, told Anadolu Agency.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari after bilateral talks.

BAGHDAD - Cavusoglu to also meet Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and Parliament Speaker Salim al-Jabouri, separately.

SYRIA

IDLIB - Monitoring ongoing regime airstrikes and artillery attacks on civilians.

GERMANY

BONN - Social Democrat Party (SPD) holds extraordinary congress to decide whether or not to enter negotiations with Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) to form coalition government.

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments on federal government's partial shutdown.

ENGLAND

LONDON - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to start two-day visit.

SPECIAL REPORT: UK Muslims to launch counter-terrorism conversation

By Ahmet Gurhan Kartal and Muhammad Mussa

LONDON - Britain’s Muslims will start a new counter-terrorism initiative under the country’s biggest Muslim umbrella organization during a conference this weekend.