Assad regime 'helps' PYD/PKK terrorist group in Afrin

World Bulletin / News Desk
Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime forces have helped the PYD/PKK terrorists in Aleppo to send arms aid to the northwestern city of Afrin, where Turkey launched an operation on Saturday.
According to information, the regime forces have paved the way for terrorists to use roads through the PYD-PKK-held Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood to deliver the reinforcements.
With the permission of the regime, the organization began to use Nubl and Al-Zahra roads connecting the center of Aleppo to Afrin, the sources said on the condition of anonymity.
An undisclosed number PYD/PKK terrorists on vehicles loaded with ammunition have been moving towards Afrin, the sources added.
The Turkish General Staff confirmed that it launched “Operation Olive Branch” on Saturday at 5.00 p.m. (1400GMT).
The operation was carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions and self-defense rights under the UN charter, said the military.
The statement said the operation will also take sensitivity into account and no civilian/innocent persons would be harmed.
The PYD/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.
Since the mid-1980s, the PKK has waged a wide-ranging terror campaign against the Turkish state in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.
Terror organization shares images of its ‘child warriors’ in propaganda videos
Videos of people praying in Mecca for Turkey's success in 'Operation Olive Branch' are being circulated on social media
After a low-key campaign, opinion polls put the conservative in the lead as he claims credit for the island's economic recovery since its debilitating financial crisis of 2013.
‘US does not provide any support to PKK, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization,’ says Pentagon spokesman
Turkish Cypriots stand with motherland Turkey and Turkish soldiers at heart, PM Ozgurgun tweets.
The campaign named 'Dignity is Priceless' aims to attract new donors for Palestinian refugees
Last week, Israeli authorities refused a request to release Attallah from prison
The move came as Israel extended detention of 16-year-old girl Ahed al-Tamimi
‘We do not have people operating in Afrin, so that does not have a direct effect on what we are doing’, spokesman says
Arguments in case expected in April, final ruling expected by June
Sergey Lavrov, Ayman Safadi meet in New York, according to Russian Foreign Ministry statement
Police confirm detention of Turks without providing reason for move
Congress fails to reach agreement on short-term stopgap funding
Xi's eponymous "thought" was already enshrined in the Communist Party constitution at the 19th Party Congress in October, elevating him to the same status as modern China's founder Mao Zedong.
Separate roadside bombings in both provinces left three civilians dead, say security sources
Mexico rejects claim, calling it 'manifestly false'