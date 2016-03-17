Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:08, 21 January 2018 Sunday
Cyprus
Update: 11:33, 21 January 2018 Sunday

  • Share
President vowing new peace push leads in Cyprus re-election bid
President vowing new peace push leads in Cyprus re-election bid

After a low-key campaign, opinion polls put the conservative in the lead as he claims credit for the island's economic recovery since its debilitating financial crisis of 2013.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Cyprus gears up for a presidential election next week with incumbent Nicos Anastasiades favourite to win as he pledges a fresh push to reunify the divided island after talks collapsed last year.

Anastasiades, 71, however, looks unlikely to win the January 28 first round outright, and is expected to face a run-off on February 4 against either communist-backed Stavros Malas or Nikolas Papadopoulos, a former president's son who takes a tougher line on peace efforts.

Apathy appears high and opponents have failed to land a major blow on the former lawyer as he has pitched his bid for a second five-year term.

Barring a backroom deal between his opponents -- which analysts say is a possibility -- he looks set to win, according to opinion polls.

"I think Anastasiades will win," bank worker Costas Kakoullis, 54, told AFP at a campaign rally for the president at a sports club in Nicosia.

"Firstly because he has come so close to reunification and secondly because of the economy."



Related cyprus Nicos Anastasiades
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Cyprus News
PYD PKK terror group forcing children to fight
PYD/PKK terror group forcing children to fight

Terror organization shares images of its ‘child warriors’ in propaganda videos
Muslims pray in Mecca for Turkey s victory in Afrin
Muslims pray in Mecca for Turkey’s victory in Afrin

Videos of people praying in Mecca for Turkey's success in 'Operation Olive Branch' are being circulated on social media
President vowing new peace push leads in Cyprus re-election bid
President vowing new peace push leads in Cyprus re-election bid

After a low-key campaign, opinion polls put the conservative in the lead as he claims credit for the island's economic recovery since its debilitating financial crisis of 2013.
Pentagon recognizes Turkey s concerns on PKK
Pentagon ‘recognizes’ Turkey’s concerns on PKK

‘US does not provide any support to PKK, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization,’ says Pentagon spokesman
Northern Cyprus supports Turkey's Afrin operation
Northern Cyprus supports Turkey's Afrin operation

Turkish Cypriots stand with motherland Turkey and Turkish soldiers at heart, PM Ozgurgun tweets.
UNRWA launches global campaign after US fund cut
UNRWA launches global campaign after US fund cut

The campaign named 'Dignity is Priceless' aims to attract new donors for Palestinian refugees
Palestinian detainee dies of cancer in Israeli prison
Palestinian detainee dies of cancer in Israeli prison

Last week, Israeli authorities refused a request to release Attallah from prison
Palestine takes Israel to ICC over detained children
Palestine takes Israel to ICC over detained children

The move came as Israel extended detention of 16-year-old girl Ahed al-Tamimi
Pentagon Turkey s Afrin operation will not affect ties
Pentagon: Turkey’s Afrin operation will not affect ties

‘We do not have people operating in Afrin, so that does not have a direct effect on what we are doing’, spokesman says
US top court to hear travel ban challenge
US top court to hear travel ban challenge

Arguments in case expected in April, final ruling expected by June
Top Russian Jordanian diplomats discuss Middle East
Top Russian, Jordanian diplomats discuss Middle East

Sergey Lavrov, Ayman Safadi meet in New York, according to Russian Foreign Ministry statement
Israeli police detain 6 Turkish nationals in Jerusalem
Israeli police detain 6 Turkish nationals in Jerusalem

Police confirm detention of Turks without providing reason for move
US begins government shutdown as deadline passes
US begins government shutdown as deadline passes

Congress fails to reach agreement on short-term stopgap funding
China to enshrine Xi's name in state constitution
China to enshrine Xi's name in state constitution

Xi's eponymous "thought" was already enshrined in the Communist Party constitution at the 19th Party Congress in October, elevating him to the same status as modern China's founder Mao Zedong.
Three killed as separate blasts rock Baghdad Diyala
Three killed as separate blasts rock Baghdad, Diyala

Separate roadside bombings in both provinces left three civilians dead, say security sources
Trump says Mexico 'most dangerous country in the world'
Trump says Mexico 'most dangerous country in the world'

Mexico rejects claim, calling it 'manifestly false'

News

Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

UN: Cyprus reunification 'difficult but possible'
UN Cyprus reunification 'difficult but possible'

Cypriot leaders tour divided city after talks
Cypriot leaders tour divided city after talks

Egypt, Greece, Greek Cyprus pledge to boost cooperation
Egypt Greece Greek Cyprus pledge to boost cooperation

Greek Cypriot leader hospitalized ahead of EU summit
Greek Cypriot leader hospitalized ahead of EU summit

Greek Cypriots withdraw from Cyprus peace talks
Greek Cypriots withdraw from Cyprus peace talks

Northern Cyprus supports Turkey's Afrin operation
Northern Cyprus supports Turkey's Afrin operation

Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus
Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus

60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls
60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls

Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections

Cyprus talks will never be the same, Akinci says
Cyprus talks will never be the same Akinci says






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 