22:09, 21 January 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
11:42, 21 January 2018 Sunday

Deadly siege of Afghan capital hotel comes to end
10 killed as attackers manage to lay siege to iconic 20th century Inter-Continental Hotel for hours despite tight security

World Bulletin / News Desk

Ten people, including six civilians and four armed assailants were killed during the siege of the Intercontinental Hotel in capital Kabul that finally came to an end on Sunday, according to a Ministry of Interior official.

The attack began late Saturday when a group of armed attackers stormed the state-owned 20th-century hotel, located on a hill in the western Bagh-e-Bala neighborhood of the city, despite tight security.

Initially, Ministry of Interior spokesman Najib Danish said at least four attackers were involved in the attack, one of whom had been shot dead by security forces last night.

Later, the ministry’s deputy spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said that all attackers were shot dead by security forces by 10 a.m. local time (0530GMT) Sunday.

Rahimi said a foreign female guest was among six civilians killed in the attack.

The head of Farah’s telecommunication department, Jamaluddin Padshahkhil, was also among the victims, Tolo News reported.

Up to 150 guests at the hotel were said to have been rescued by security forces.

Special units of the Afghan National Police (ANP) were involved in the security operation at the hotel.

Kabul Monitor reported that among many local and foreign guests along with officials from all 34 provincial directorates of broadcasting and information technology, were present at the hotel during the time of the attack that began around 9.40 p.m. local time (1710 GMT) Saturday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

In 2011, at least 12 people were killed after nine Taliban militants attacked the same hotel.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

