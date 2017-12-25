Deadly siege of Afghan capital hotel comes to end

World Bulletin / News Desk
Ten people, including six civilians and four armed assailants were killed during the siege of the Intercontinental Hotel in capital Kabul that finally came to an end on Sunday, according to a Ministry of Interior official.
The attack began late Saturday when a group of armed attackers stormed the state-owned 20th-century hotel, located on a hill in the western Bagh-e-Bala neighborhood of the city, despite tight security.
Initially, Ministry of Interior spokesman Najib Danish said at least four attackers were involved in the attack, one of whom had been shot dead by security forces last night.
Later, the ministry’s deputy spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said that all attackers were shot dead by security forces by 10 a.m. local time (0530GMT) Sunday.
Rahimi said a foreign female guest was among six civilians killed in the attack.
The head of Farah’s telecommunication department, Jamaluddin Padshahkhil, was also among the victims, Tolo News reported.
Up to 150 guests at the hotel were said to have been rescued by security forces.
Special units of the Afghan National Police (ANP) were involved in the security operation at the hotel.
Kabul Monitor reported that among many local and foreign guests along with officials from all 34 provincial directorates of broadcasting and information technology, were present at the hotel during the time of the attack that began around 9.40 p.m. local time (1710 GMT) Saturday.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
In 2011, at least 12 people were killed after nine Taliban militants attacked the same hotel.
Terror organization shares images of its ‘child warriors’ in propaganda videos
Videos of people praying in Mecca for Turkey's success in 'Operation Olive Branch' are being circulated on social media
After a low-key campaign, opinion polls put the conservative in the lead as he claims credit for the island's economic recovery since its debilitating financial crisis of 2013.
‘US does not provide any support to PKK, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization,’ says Pentagon spokesman
Turkish Cypriots stand with motherland Turkey and Turkish soldiers at heart, PM Ozgurgun tweets.
The campaign named 'Dignity is Priceless' aims to attract new donors for Palestinian refugees
Last week, Israeli authorities refused a request to release Attallah from prison
The move came as Israel extended detention of 16-year-old girl Ahed al-Tamimi
‘We do not have people operating in Afrin, so that does not have a direct effect on what we are doing’, spokesman says
Arguments in case expected in April, final ruling expected by June
Sergey Lavrov, Ayman Safadi meet in New York, according to Russian Foreign Ministry statement
Police confirm detention of Turks without providing reason for move
Congress fails to reach agreement on short-term stopgap funding
Xi's eponymous "thought" was already enshrined in the Communist Party constitution at the 19th Party Congress in October, elevating him to the same status as modern China's founder Mao Zedong.
Separate roadside bombings in both provinces left three civilians dead, say security sources
Mexico rejects claim, calling it 'manifestly false'