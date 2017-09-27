Today in History January 21

World Bulletin / News Desk
|Philip Augustus, Henry II of England and Frederick Barbarossa assemble the troops for the Third Crusade.
|1648
|In Maryland, the first woman lawyer in the colonies, Margaret Brent, is denied a vote in the Maryland Assembly.
|1785
|Chippewa, Delaware, Ottawa and Wyandot Indians sign the treaty of Fort McIntosh, ceding present-day Ohio to the United States.
|1790
|Joseph Guillotine proposes a new, more humane method of execution: a machine designed to cut off the condemned person's head as painlessly as possible.
|1793
|The French King Louis XVI is guillotined for treason.
|1910
|Japan rejects the American proposal to neutralize ownership of the Manchurian Railway.
|1919
|The German Krupp plant begins producing guns under the U.S. armistice terms.
|1921
|J.D. Rockefeller pledges $1 million for the relief of Europe's destitute.
|1930
|An international arms control meeting opens in London.
|1933
|The League of Nations rejects Japanese terms for settlement with China.
|1941
|The United States lifts the ban on selling arms to the Soviet Union.
|1942
|In North Africa, German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel launches a drive to push the British eastward. While the British benefited from radio-intercept-derived Ultra information, the Germans enjoyed an even speedier intelligence source.
|1943
|A Nazi daylight air raid kills 34 in a London school. When the anticipated invasion of Britain failed to materialize in 1940, Londoners relaxed, but soon they faced a frightening new threat.
|1951
|Communist troops force the UN army out of Inchon, Korea after a 12-hour attack.
|1958
|The Soviet Union calls for a ban on nuclear arms in Baghdad Pact countries.
|1964
|Carl T. Rowan is named the director of the United States Information Agency (USIA).
|1968
|In Vietnam, the Siege of Khe Sanh begins as North Vietnamese units surround U.S. Marines based on the hilltop headquarters.
|1974
|The U.S. Supreme Court decides that pregnant teachers can no longer be forced to take long leaves of absence.
|1976
|Leonid Brezhnev and Henry Kissinger meet to discuss Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty (SALT).
|1977
|President Carter urges 65 degrees as the maximum heat in homes to ease the energy crisis.
|1993
|Congressman Mike Espy of Mississippi is confirmed as Secretary of the Department of Agriculture.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
