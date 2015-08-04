Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:08, 21 January 2018 Sunday
Europe
Update: 12:16, 21 January 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Greek hardliners plan mass protest over Macedonia name row
Greek hardliners plan mass protest over Macedonia name row

Athens argues that the name Macedonia suggests that Skopje has territorial claims to the northern Greek region of the same name, of which Thessaloniki is the capital.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of northern Greece's biggest city Thessaloniki on Sunday as hardliners seek to block any deal in the long-running name dispute between Athens and Skopje that contains the term Macedonia.

Hardline clerics, far-right leaders and Greek diaspora groups have called for rallies, and Greek media reports say 30,000 people are expected to demonstrate in Thessaloniki alone, with more than 400 buses bringing people in from across the country.

"The mobilisation of the people has exceeded all expectations, " Irini Leonardou, a member of the rally's organising committee, told AFP.

Cretans in traditional costumes who had travelled from their southern island with their horses, as well as people from northern Greece wearing costumes from the Macedonian wars era a century ago, were already gathered at the White Tower on the Thessaloniki waterfront ahead of the protest's planned start at 1200 GMT.

Greece and Macedonia returned to the United Nations last week hoping to reach a compromise that could end the 27-year dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name.

Greece's objections to the use of the name Macedonia since the Balkan country's independence in 1991 have hampered the tiny nation's bid to join the European Union and NATO.

"We demand that the term Macedonia isn't included in the name to which they will agree on. This is not negotiable," said Leonardou, a 59-year-old writer from Thessaloniki, warning that if the Greek government does otherwise "there will be an answer from the Greek people".

The UN negotiator Matthew Nimetz -- a 24-year veteran on the issue -- said last week that he was "very hopeful" that a solution was within reach.



Related greece Macedonia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
PYD PKK terror group forcing children to fight
PYD/PKK terror group forcing children to fight

Terror organization shares images of its ‘child warriors’ in propaganda videos
Muslims pray in Mecca for Turkey s victory in Afrin
Muslims pray in Mecca for Turkey’s victory in Afrin

Videos of people praying in Mecca for Turkey's success in 'Operation Olive Branch' are being circulated on social media
President vowing new peace push leads in Cyprus re-election bid
President vowing new peace push leads in Cyprus re-election bid

After a low-key campaign, opinion polls put the conservative in the lead as he claims credit for the island's economic recovery since its debilitating financial crisis of 2013.
Pentagon recognizes Turkey s concerns on PKK
Pentagon ‘recognizes’ Turkey’s concerns on PKK

‘US does not provide any support to PKK, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization,’ says Pentagon spokesman
Northern Cyprus supports Turkey's Afrin operation
Northern Cyprus supports Turkey's Afrin operation

Turkish Cypriots stand with motherland Turkey and Turkish soldiers at heart, PM Ozgurgun tweets.
UNRWA launches global campaign after US fund cut
UNRWA launches global campaign after US fund cut

The campaign named 'Dignity is Priceless' aims to attract new donors for Palestinian refugees
Palestinian detainee dies of cancer in Israeli prison
Palestinian detainee dies of cancer in Israeli prison

Last week, Israeli authorities refused a request to release Attallah from prison
Palestine takes Israel to ICC over detained children
Palestine takes Israel to ICC over detained children

The move came as Israel extended detention of 16-year-old girl Ahed al-Tamimi
Pentagon Turkey s Afrin operation will not affect ties
Pentagon: Turkey’s Afrin operation will not affect ties

‘We do not have people operating in Afrin, so that does not have a direct effect on what we are doing’, spokesman says
US top court to hear travel ban challenge
US top court to hear travel ban challenge

Arguments in case expected in April, final ruling expected by June
Top Russian Jordanian diplomats discuss Middle East
Top Russian, Jordanian diplomats discuss Middle East

Sergey Lavrov, Ayman Safadi meet in New York, according to Russian Foreign Ministry statement
Israeli police detain 6 Turkish nationals in Jerusalem
Israeli police detain 6 Turkish nationals in Jerusalem

Police confirm detention of Turks without providing reason for move
US begins government shutdown as deadline passes
US begins government shutdown as deadline passes

Congress fails to reach agreement on short-term stopgap funding
China to enshrine Xi's name in state constitution
China to enshrine Xi's name in state constitution

Xi's eponymous "thought" was already enshrined in the Communist Party constitution at the 19th Party Congress in October, elevating him to the same status as modern China's founder Mao Zedong.
Three killed as separate blasts rock Baghdad Diyala
Three killed as separate blasts rock Baghdad, Diyala

Separate roadside bombings in both provinces left three civilians dead, say security sources
Trump says Mexico 'most dangerous country in the world'
Trump says Mexico 'most dangerous country in the world'

Mexico rejects claim, calling it 'manifestly false'

News

In Greece, nationalists seek momentum amid Macedonia talks
In Greece nationalists seek momentum amid Macedonia talks

Turkish agency supports Macedonian university
Turkish agency supports Macedonian university

Macedonia PM pays first-ever visit to Kosovo
Macedonia PM pays first-ever visit to Kosovo

How do people spend their time in those countries?
How do people spend their time in those countries

Macedonia's SDSM Celebrates Local Election Victory
Macedonia's SDSM Celebrates Local Election Victory

Serbia pulls staff from Macedonia embassy
Serbia pulls staff from Macedonia embassy

Greek court ratifies Turkish coup plotter’s detention
Greek court ratifies Turkish coup plotter s detention

24-hour strike paralyzes Greek capital
24-hour strike paralyzes Greek capital

Greece: 'Strong' signs Turkish ex-soldiers putschists
Greece 'Strong' signs Turkish ex-soldiers putschists

Greece votes to change how Sharia is applied in Thrace
Greece votes to change how Sharia is applied in Thrace

Turkey slams Greece for granting asylum to coup plotter
Turkey slams Greece for granting asylum to coup plotter






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 