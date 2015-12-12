Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:08, 21 January 2018 Sunday
Turkey
12:29, 21 January 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack

Deadly siege of iconic hotel in Afghan capital leaves several people dead

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey on Sunday strongly condemned the terror attack at a prominent hotel in the Afghan capital, Kabul, that left several dead.

In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry said: "We learned with great sorrow that many were killed and wounded due to a terrorist attack perpetrated at a hotel in Kabul.

"We strongly condemn this terrorist attack and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly government, and people of Afghanistan."

Ten people, including six civilians and four armed assailants were killed during the siege of the Intercontinental Hotel in capital Kabul that finally came to an end on Sunday, according to an Afghan Ministry of Interior official.

The attack began late Saturday when a group of armed attackers stormed the state-owned 20th-century hotel, located on a hill in the western Bagh-e-Bala neighborhood of the city, despite tight security.

Up to 150 guests at the hotel were said to have been rescued by security forces.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.



Related Turkey kabul attack
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Iraq Turkey mountains need to be cleared of terrorists
Iraq, Turkey mountains need to be cleared of terrorists

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds joint news conference with Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari in Baghdad
Erdogan Afrin operation to complete in very short time
Erdogan: Afrin operation to complete in very short time

President addresses massive crowd in western city of Bursa before ruling AK Party's Women Branch congress
Turkey Opposition MHP supports Afrin operation
Turkey: Opposition MHP supports Afrin operation

'There is no other way to clear our borders from terror,' says Bahceli
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack

Deadly siege of iconic hotel in Afghan capital leaves several people dead
Turkish army shelling terrorist targets in Afrin
Turkish army shelling terrorist targets in Afrin

Howitzers responded to PYD/PKK group’s harassing fire at Turkey’s border province of Kilis.
Turkish FM talks to his US counterpart on phone
Turkish FM talks to his US counterpart on phone

Conversation held on US secretary of state's request
Turkish jets destroy PYD PKK targets in Syria's Afrin
Turkish jets destroy PYD/PKK targets in Syria's Afrin

Free Syrian Army troops also entered PYD/PKK occupied areas in northern Syria
Turkish jets heard in southern Hatay near Syrian border
Turkish jets heard in southern Hatay near Syrian border

Turkish jets heard flying in southern Hatay province's Reyhanli and Kirikhan districts near Syrian border
Ground operation in Syria's Afrin begins
Ground operation in Syria's Afrin begins

Operation in Syria's Manbij to come next, Turkish president says
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders PM
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders: PM

Premier Yildirim: Operation in Syria’s Afrin aims to end cruelty of PKK/PYD, ISIL terror groups in region
Turkish military responds to PYD PKK firing from Afrin
Turkish military responds to PYD/PKK firing from Afrin

Terrorist organization's shelters, hideouts destroyed during Jan.19-20 strikes
Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi
Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi

Turkish religious head describes Juneidi as symbol of Palestinian heroic resistance to US Jerusalem move
Turkish presidential aide US adviser discuss terrorism
Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss terrorism

Ibrahim Kalin, H.R. McMaster talk Syria, Iraq, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, according to Turkish presidential statement
3 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL
3 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL

Anti-terror police carries simultaneous operation in Arnavutkoy and Avcilar districts
13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey
13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey

Dozens of others injured during bus crash in central Eskisehir province
Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars
Thousands enjoy Eastern Express overnight train to Kars

Local and foreign tourists alongside trekking and mountaineering groups lured by famed line running from Ankara to Kars

News

ISIL claims Kabul attack that killed 15 people
ISIL claims Kabul attack that killed 15 people

Suicide attack kills 10 in Afghan capital
Suicide attack kills 10 in Afghan capital

Kabul bombing: Death toll rises to 50
Kabul bombing Death toll rises to 50

Suicide attack kills 6 in Afghan capital Kabul
Suicide attack kills 6 in Afghan capital Kabul

Suicide attack in Kabul hotel kills 10
Suicide attack in Kabul hotel kills 10

Germany postpones deportation flight after Kabul attack
Germany postpones deportation flight after Kabul attack

Iraq, Turkey mountains need to be cleared of terrorists
Iraq Turkey mountains need to be cleared of terrorists

Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders: PM
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders PM

Pentagon: Turkey’s Afrin operation will not affect ties
Pentagon Turkey s Afrin operation will not affect ties

Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi
Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi

Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss terrorism
Turkish presidential aide US adviser discuss terrorism

13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey
13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 