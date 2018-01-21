Worldbulletin News

22:08, 21 January 2018 Sunday
World
Update: 21:31, 21 January 2018 Sunday

PYD/PKK terror group forcing children to fight
PYD/PKK terror group forcing children to fight

Terror organization shares images of its ‘child warriors’ in propaganda videos

World Bulletin / News Desk

The PYD/PKK terrorist organization is using images of its “child warriors” in its black propaganda against the Turkish Armed Forces, according to a security source Sunday.

The terror group is using one of its so-called news agencies to spread propaganda videos aimed at boosting the morale of terrorists in Afrin, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

In the propaganda video, two young girls and an adult female terrorist can be seen with handguns. It is clear that children in the video are terrified and one of the children looks disturbed when she talks.

Organizations such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Amnesty International and the Human Rights Observatory have acknowledged that the PYD/PKK was violating international law by using children in battles.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Saturday at 5 p.m.(1400GMT) in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region; the aim of the operation is to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to eliminate PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terror groups, and protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being conducted under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, especially no. 1624 (2005), 2170 (2014) and 2178 (2014) and as per the self-defense right under 51st item of the UN charter, while being respectful to Syria’s territorial integrity.

The military also said only terrorist targets were being destroyed and “utmost importance” was being given to not harm any civilian.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.

A quarter of Syria land and 65 percent of Turkey-Syria border are currently under occupation of the terrorist organization.



