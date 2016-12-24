Worldbulletin News

Erdogan: Afrin operation to complete in very short time
Erdogan: Afrin operation to complete in very short time

President addresses massive crowd in western city of Bursa before ruling AK Party's Women Branch congress

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday afternoon said the ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin will be completed "in very short time".

Addressing a massive crowd in western city of Bursa before ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's Women Branch congress, Erdogan said "hopefully, we will complete this operation in a very short time."

The operation -- aimed at eliminating PYD/PKK and ISIL elements from Syria's Afrin -- was launched at 5 p.m. (GMT1400) on Saturday. It was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity, according to the military.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.

The Turkish cities of Kilis and Hatay across the Syrian border are within the firing range of the PYD/PKK group from Afrin, which sits atop a hill. The terror group has also used Amanos Mountains to penetrate from Syria into Turkey.

The PYD/PKK depends on Afrin to connect to the Mediterranean from northwestern Syria. The terrorist organization has also threatened the gains made from Operations Euphrates Shield and Idlib de-escalation zone over Afrin. A quarter of Syria land and 65 percent of Turkey-Syria border are currently under occupation of the terrorist organization.

Operation Euphrates Shield began in August 2016 and ended in late March 2017 to improve security, support coalition forces and eliminate the terror threat along the Turkish border.



