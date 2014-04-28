Army destroys PYD/PKK positions which target S Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish army has destroyed two PYD/PKK positions in northwestern Syria, which were used to carry out rocket attacks in southern Turkey that targeted civilians.
PYD/PKK terrorist group had carried out 11 rocket attacks earlier on Sunday, killing a Syrian national and injuring 46 others, including 16 Syrians, in Reyhanli district of Hatay province.
After spotted by target acquisition radars, Turkish jets launched an airstrike and destroyed the PYD/PKK positions.
Turkish jets’ retaliation came during Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch launched on Saturday to remove the PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.
According to Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.
The operation was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity, it said.
The military also said the "utmost importance" was being given to not harm any civilian.
Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.
