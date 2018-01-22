Worldbulletin News

10:08, 22 January 2018 Monday
Turkey
Update: 05:08, 22 January 2018 Monday

Erdogan discusses Afrin operation with MHP leader
Erdogan discusses Afrin operation with MHP leader

Turkish president speaks with opposition leader Bahceli on phone

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli discussed on phone the “Operation Olive Branch”, a presidential source said.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restriction on talking to the media, said Bahceli called Erdogan and expressed his support for the operation, which he termed as “very important”.

Erdogan, on his part, thanked Bahceli for showing his empathy and said the operation was conducted in compliance with the international law against the terror threat.

The president said the operation will ensure Turkey's national security and will also contribute to the regional peace.

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and ISIL terror groups from Afrin.

The operation was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity, the Turkish General Staff said.

The military also said only terrorist targets were being destroyed and "utmost importance" was being given to not harm any civilian.

The PYD/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.



