09:30, 22 January 2018 Monday

Press agenda on January 22

TURKEY

ANKARA- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend the awards ceremony of Ankara Chamber of Industry at the Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center in Ankara.

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend the cabinet meeting at Cankaya Palace.

ANKARA- Yildirim also to meet the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments after Turkey's "Operation Olive Branch" against PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terror groups in northern Syria's Afrin.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON- US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to visit the new US embassy building and meet British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

FRANCE

VERSAILLES- French president to host a pro-business summit, gathering 140 chief executives of top companies, including Facebook, Google, Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs at the Palace of Versailles , under the slogan “Choose France.”

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini to hold a joint press conference.

BRUSSELS- The meeting of ministers of foreign affairs of the EU member states to take place.

STRASBOURG- The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to convene

LIBERIA

MONROVIA - Former football star, George Weah to be inaugurated as Liberia’s new president.

SPECIAL REPORT:

Afghanistan hopes to enhance relations with Turkey

By Mehmet Ozturk, Nazli Yuzbasioglu and Fatih Hafiz Mehmet

ANKARA (AA) - Afghanistan's new ambassador to Turkey has said the two countries have "very good" relations and both seek to enhance the relations between the two brotherly countries.