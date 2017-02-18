Worldbulletin News

10:08, 22 January 2018 Monday
Media
09:30, 22 January 2018 Monday

Press agenda on January 22
Press agenda on January 22

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend the awards ceremony of Ankara Chamber of Industry at the Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center in Ankara.

 

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend the cabinet meeting at Cankaya Palace.

 

ANKARA- Yildirim also to meet the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

 

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments after Turkey's "Operation Olive Branch" against PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terror groups in northern Syria's Afrin.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON- US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to visit the new US embassy building and meet British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

 

FRANCE

VERSAILLES- French president to host a pro-business summit, gathering 140 chief executives of top companies, including Facebook, Google, Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs at the Palace of Versailles , under the slogan “Choose France.”

 

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini to hold a joint press conference.

 

BRUSSELS- The meeting of ministers of foreign affairs of the EU member states to take place.

 

STRASBOURG- The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to convene

 

LIBERIA

MONROVIA - Former football star, George Weah to be inaugurated as Liberia’s new president.

 

 

SPECIAL REPORT:

Afghanistan hopes to enhance relations with Turkey

 

By Mehmet Ozturk, Nazli Yuzbasioglu and Fatih Hafiz Mehmet

 

ANKARA (AA) - Afghanistan's new ambassador to Turkey has said the two countries have "very good" relations and both seek to enhance the relations between the two brotherly countries.



