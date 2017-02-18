Press agenda on January 22

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend the awards ceremony of Ankara Chamber of Industry at the Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center in Ankara.
ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend the cabinet meeting at Cankaya Palace.
ANKARA- Yildirim also to meet the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments after Turkey's "Operation Olive Branch" against PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terror groups in northern Syria's Afrin.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON- US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to visit the new US embassy building and meet British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
FRANCE
VERSAILLES- French president to host a pro-business summit, gathering 140 chief executives of top companies, including Facebook, Google, Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs at the Palace of Versailles , under the slogan “Choose France.”
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini to hold a joint press conference.
BRUSSELS- The meeting of ministers of foreign affairs of the EU member states to take place.
STRASBOURG- The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to convene
LIBERIA
MONROVIA - Former football star, George Weah to be inaugurated as Liberia’s new president.
SPECIAL REPORT:
Afghanistan hopes to enhance relations with Turkey
By Mehmet Ozturk, Nazli Yuzbasioglu and Fatih Hafiz Mehmet
ANKARA (AA) - Afghanistan's new ambassador to Turkey has said the two countries have "very good" relations and both seek to enhance the relations between the two brotherly countries.
