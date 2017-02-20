Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:08, 22 January 2018 Monday
Turkey
Update: 09:53, 22 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkey has legitimate security concerns: Mattis
Turkey has legitimate security concerns: Mattis

Turkey allerted Washington before launching an operation in Afrin, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey has legitimate security concerns over insurgency inside its borders, U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said Sunday, according to U.S. media reports.

"Turkey is a NATO ally. It's the only NATO country with an active insurgency inside its borders. And Turkey has legitimate security concerns," Mattis told reporters in a plane headed for Asia.

His remarks came amid Turkey's ongoing military operation against terror groups in the Afrin region.

Noting that the overall success against ISIL "does not remove many of Turkey's concerns," Mattis said it is "easy to understand" why Ankara is worried that the conflict will extend beyond the Syrian border.

”Turkey was candid,“ Mattis told reporters. "They warned us before they launched the aircraft that they were going to do it. We are very alert to it. Our top levels are engaged and we're working through it."
Turkey's operation was carried out against the PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and ISIL terrorist groups under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, the UN Security Council’s decisions and self-defense rights under the UN charter.

The PYD/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

Since the mid-1980s, the PKK has waged a wide-ranging terror campaign against the Turkish state in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.



Related james mattis Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey has legitimate security concerns Mattis
Turkey has legitimate security concerns: Mattis

Turkey allerted Washington before launching an operation in Afrin, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis says
Erdogan discusses Afrin operation with MHP leader
Erdogan discusses Afrin operation with MHP leader

Turkish president speaks with opposition leader Bahceli on phone
Afrin operation not to affect economy Turkish PM
Afrin operation not to affect economy: Turkish PM

Turkish prime minister says operation in Afrin is just like Operation Euphrates Shield
Army destroys PYD PKK positions which target S Turkey
Army destroys PYD/PKK positions which target S Turkey

PYD/PKK terrorist group had fired 11 rockets in southern Turkey, killing Syrian national and injuring 46 others
Iraq Turkey mountains need to be cleared of terrorists
Iraq, Turkey mountains need to be cleared of terrorists

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds joint news conference with Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari in Baghdad
Erdogan Afrin operation to complete in very short time
Erdogan: Afrin operation to complete in very short time

President addresses massive crowd in western city of Bursa before ruling AK Party's Women Branch congress
Turkey Opposition MHP supports Afrin operation
Turkey: Opposition MHP supports Afrin operation

'There is no other way to clear our borders from terror,' says Bahceli
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack

Deadly siege of iconic hotel in Afghan capital leaves several people dead
Turkish army shelling terrorist targets in Afrin
Turkish army shelling terrorist targets in Afrin

Howitzers responded to PYD/PKK group’s harassing fire at Turkey’s border province of Kilis.
Turkish FM talks to his US counterpart on phone
Turkish FM talks to his US counterpart on phone

Conversation held on US secretary of state's request
Turkish jets destroy PYD PKK targets in Syria's Afrin
Turkish jets destroy PYD/PKK targets in Syria's Afrin

Free Syrian Army troops also entered PYD/PKK occupied areas in northern Syria
Turkish jets heard in southern Hatay near Syrian border
Turkish jets heard in southern Hatay near Syrian border

Turkish jets heard flying in southern Hatay province's Reyhanli and Kirikhan districts near Syrian border
Ground operation in Syria's Afrin begins
Ground operation in Syria's Afrin begins

Operation in Syria's Manbij to come next, Turkish president says
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders PM
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders: PM

Premier Yildirim: Operation in Syria’s Afrin aims to end cruelty of PKK/PYD, ISIL terror groups in region
Turkish military responds to PYD PKK firing from Afrin
Turkish military responds to PYD/PKK firing from Afrin

Terrorist organization's shelters, hideouts destroyed during Jan.19-20 strikes
Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi
Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi

Turkish religious head describes Juneidi as symbol of Palestinian heroic resistance to US Jerusalem move

News

Iraq, Turkey mountains need to be cleared of terrorists
Iraq Turkey mountains need to be cleared of terrorists

Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack

Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders: PM
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders PM

Pentagon: Turkey’s Afrin operation will not affect ties
Pentagon Turkey s Afrin operation will not affect ties

Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi
Turkish top cleric receives Palestinian teen Juneidi

Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss terrorism
Turkish presidential aide US adviser discuss terrorism

Mattis emphasizes diplomacy in dealing with Iran
Mattis emphasizes diplomacy in dealing with Iran

US defense secretary meets Pakistan’s prime minister
US defense secretary meets Pakistan s prime minister

Arming PKK/YPG to stop per Trump, Erdogan talk: Mattis
Arming PKK YPG to stop per Trump Erdogan talk Mattis

US defense secretary arrives in Egypt
US defense secretary arrives in Egypt

U.S. Defense Secretary to visit Pakistan on Monday
U S Defense Secretary to visit Pakistan on Monday

US reaffirms support to Turkey in combatting terror
US reaffirms support to Turkey in combatting terror






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 