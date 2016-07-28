Worldbulletin News

Turkey arrests 9 for PYD/PKK promotion on social media
Turkey arrests 9 for PYD/PKK promotion on social media

Arrests made in southeastern provinces of Diyarbakir, Mardin

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nine suspects were arrested in southeastern provinces of Diyarbakir and Mardin on Monday for promoting the PYD/PKK terrorist group on their social media accounts, according to a security official.

On Sunday, investigations were launched by chief public prosecutor's offices in Ankara, Van, Diyarbakir, Mardin, Mus and Istanbul against some social media users, who voiced support for the PYD/PKK terror group.

As part of the investigation by the Diyarbakir’s Chief Public Prosecutors Office, eight people were arrested in the southeastern province when anti-terrorism units carried out simultaneous operations across the province, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

The arrests came after the provincial chief public prosecutor’s office issued arrest warrants for 17 people who were identified as making the terrorist organization's propaganda via social media, as well as provoking Kurdish-origin people to take to the streets by sharing provocative and delusive photographs about the ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin.

On Saturday, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and ISIL terror groups from northwestern Afrin region of Syria.

Another suspect was arrested in southeastern Mardin province for promoting the PKK organization and sharing wrong information about the operation.

The arrest came as part of the investigation launched by the Mardin’s Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Separately, Istanbul’s Anatolia Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office officially launched an investigation into 57 suspects who were identified as making terrorist propaganda against the operation via social media.

The suspects were accused of “insulting public official”, “inciting hatred and enmity among people”, “insulting the president”, “humiliating Turkish people, government and military organization overtly”, and “propagating terrorist organization” for their shares on Twitter.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the Afrin operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said "utmost importance" was being given to not harm any civilian.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.



