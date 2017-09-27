Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:15, 22 January 2018 Monday
History
Update: 11:19, 22 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
Today in History January 22
Today in History January 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1689   England's "Bloodless Revolution" reaches its climax when parliament invites William and Mary to become joint sovereigns.
1807   President Thomas Jefferson exposes a plot by Aaron Burr to form a new republic in the Southwest.
1813   During the War of 1812, British forces under Henry Proctor defeat a U.S. contingent planning an attack on Fort Detroit.
1824   A British force is wiped out by an Asante army under Osei Bonsu on the African Gold Coast. This is the first defeat for a colonial power.
1863   In an attempt to out flank Robert E. Lee's Army of Northern Virginia, General Ambrose Burnside leads his army on a march to north Fredericksburg, but foul weather bogs his army down in what will become known as the "Mud March."
1879   Eighty-two British soldiers hold off attacks by 4,000 Zulu warriors at the Battle of Rorke's Drift in South Africa.
1905   Russian troops fire on civilians beginning Bloody Sunday in St. Petersburg.
1912   Second Monte Carlo auto race begins.
1913   Turkey consents to the Balkan peace terms and gives up Adrianople.
1930   Admiral Richard Byrd charts a vast area of Antarctica.
1932   Government troops crush a Communist uprising in Northern Spain.
1939   A Nazi order erases the old officer caste, tying the army directly to the Party.
1943   Axis forces pull out of Tripoli for Tunisia, destroying bases as they leave.
1944   U.S. troops under Major General John P. Lucas make an amphibious landing behind German lines at Anzio, Italy, just south of Rome.
1971   Communist forces shell Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for the first time.
1979   Abu Hassan, the alleged planner of the 1972 Munich raid, is killed by a bomb in Beirut.
1982   President Ronald Reagan formally links progress in arms control to Soviet repression in Poland.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History January 22
Today in History January 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 21
Today in History January 21

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 20
Today in History January 20

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 19
Today in History January 19

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 18
Today in History January 18

Some events from the History
Today in History January 17
Today in History January 17

Some events from the History
Today in History January 16
Today in History January 16

Some events from the History
Today in History January 15
Today in History January 15

Some events from the History
Today in History January 14
Today in History January 14

Some events from the History
Today in History January 13
Today in History January 13

Some events from the History
Today in History January 12
Today in History January 12

Some events from the History
Today in History January 10
Today in History January 10

Some events from the History
Today in History January 9
Today in History January 9

Some events from the History
Today in History January 7
Today in History January 7

Some events from the History
Today in History January 6
Today in History January 6

Some events from the History
Today in History January 5
Today in History January 5

Some events from the History

News

Today in History January 21
Today in History January 21

Today in History January 20
Today in History January 20

Today in History January 19
Today in History January 19

Today in History January 18
Today in History January 18

Today in History January 17
Today in History January 17

Today in History January 16
Today in History January 16






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 