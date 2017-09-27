Today in History January 22

|1689
|England's "Bloodless Revolution" reaches its climax when parliament invites William and Mary to become joint sovereigns.
|1807
|President Thomas Jefferson exposes a plot by Aaron Burr to form a new republic in the Southwest.
|1813
|During the War of 1812, British forces under Henry Proctor defeat a U.S. contingent planning an attack on Fort Detroit.
|1824
|A British force is wiped out by an Asante army under Osei Bonsu on the African Gold Coast. This is the first defeat for a colonial power.
|1863
|In an attempt to out flank Robert E. Lee's Army of Northern Virginia, General Ambrose Burnside leads his army on a march to north Fredericksburg, but foul weather bogs his army down in what will become known as the "Mud March."
|1879
|Eighty-two British soldiers hold off attacks by 4,000 Zulu warriors at the Battle of Rorke's Drift in South Africa.
|1905
|Russian troops fire on civilians beginning Bloody Sunday in St. Petersburg.
|1912
|Second Monte Carlo auto race begins.
|1913
|Turkey consents to the Balkan peace terms and gives up Adrianople.
|1930
|Admiral Richard Byrd charts a vast area of Antarctica.
|1932
|Government troops crush a Communist uprising in Northern Spain.
|1939
|A Nazi order erases the old officer caste, tying the army directly to the Party.
|1943
|Axis forces pull out of Tripoli for Tunisia, destroying bases as they leave.
|1944
|U.S. troops under Major General John P. Lucas make an amphibious landing behind German lines at Anzio, Italy, just south of Rome.
|1971
|Communist forces shell Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for the first time.
|1979
|Abu Hassan, the alleged planner of the 1972 Munich raid, is killed by a bomb in Beirut.
|1982
|President Ronald Reagan formally links progress in arms control to Soviet repression in Poland.