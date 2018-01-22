5 soldiers killed in eastern Turkey avalanche

World Bulletin / News Desk

Five soldiers were killed in an avalanche in eastern Bitlis province on Sunday, said provincial governor's office.

In a statement the office said twelve soldiers were also wounded in the avalanche that happened in Hizan district of Bitlis.

The avalanche hit the soldiers while they were conducting an operation against PKK terrorist group in the area, the statement said.

It added that the wounded soldiers were rushed to hospital.

Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) staff were conducting search and rescue operation in the area, said the statement.