Palestinians seek EU support as row with US

World Bulletin / News Desk
Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas will seek EU support in Brussels on Monday amid bitter acrimony with the United States, but he looks unlikely to get much in the way of concrete commitments.
Abbas, who last week denounced Trump's peace efforts as the "slap of the century", will also "reiterate his commitment to the peace process" in the Middle East, Malki said.
The 82-year-old Abbas will meet EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini and the bloc's 28 foreign ministers on the sidelines of their monthly meeting, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a similar trip last month.
"Since Trump's decision has altered the rules of the game, he (Abbas) expects the European foreign ministers to come forward and collectively recognise the state of Palestine as a way to respond back to Trump's decision," Malki said.
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.