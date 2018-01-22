Turkey arrests 24 for promoting PYD/PKK

World Bulletin / News Desk

Twenty-four suspects were arrested for promotion of PYD/PKK terrorist organization on social media across Turkey last week, according to Interior Ministry on Monday.

In a written statement, the ministry said Turkish security forces arrested the suspects during nationwide operations for their terrorist PYD/PKK propaganda against ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s northwestern Afrin.

On Saturday, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and ISIL terror groups from northwestern Afrin region of Syria.

The statement also said security forces carried out 1,061 counter-terror operations between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22.

During the operations, 12 terrorists were “neutralized”, eight were held while four others surrendered, it added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or held.

During the operations, 170 suspects were arrested on charges of aiding and abetting the terror group, PKK, while 27 others were taken into custody for alleged links to ISIL.