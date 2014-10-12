Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:17, 22 January 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 14:13, 22 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
Philippine volcano rains ash, violent eruption feared
Philippine volcano rains ash, violent eruption feared

Fine ash and sand fell on Legazpi, a city of about 200,000 people, and nearby areas after the midday explosion turned the area into virtual nighttime, forcing motorists to switch on their lights and use windscreen wipers, an AFP video stringer said.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A giant  mushroom-shaped cloud shot up from the Philippines' most active volcano on Monday, turning day into night as it rained ash on communities where tens of thousands have fled after warnings of an impending eruption.

"Hazardous eruption imminent," the state volcanology agency concluded in its latest bulletin, saying Mayon volcano could blow up within days after two weeks of activity.

The ash column rose several kilometres  above the volcano, blotting out the sun in a largely agricultural region some 330 kilometres (205 miles) southeast of Manila.

"I had to stop because my helmet had filled up with ash," local housewife Girlie Panesa, 39, said as she parked her motorcycle by the roadside in the nearby town of Ligao.

She asked bystanders for water to wash the cement-grey ash off her visor, saying she plans to ride home despite the hazardous conditions because her teenage daughter was alone in their house.

"We expect the explosions to continue," Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology director Renato Solidum told a news conference in Manila.

"There is a possibility of a dangerous eruption, the start of which we are already witnessing," Solidum added.

He advised local officials to evacuate more areas around the crater, expanding the danger zone from six kilometres to eight kilometres.

He also warned aircraft to steer clear of the area due to the danger of jet engines sucking in ash which could gum up turbines, potentially causing a catastrophic crash.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said it shut down Legazpi airport until further notice, disrupting several domestic flights, while warning off other aircraft from the region.

"CAAP advised pilots flying near the area to exercise extreme caution, as ash from volcanic eruption can be hazardous to the aircraft," it said in an advisory.

More than 40,000 people had fled in the past week, the civil defence office in Manila said Monday.

Solidum said superheated volcanic rocks and ash rolled down the volcano's flanks while the ash column was shooting up, threatening surrounding communities.

Mayon, a near-perfect cone, rises 2,460 metres (8,070 feet) and is considered the most volatile of the country's 22 active volcanoes.

There have been 51 previous eruptions in recorded history, the last one in 2014. In 1814 it buried the town of Cagsawa, killing more than 1,000 people.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire" of islands that were formed by volcanic activity.

The most powerful explosion in recent years was the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo, about 100 kilometres northwest of Manila, which killed more than 800 people.



Related Philippines volcano
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Landslide kills 13 in Colombia
Landslide kills 13 in Colombia

The landslide struck an area not far from the town of Tuquerres in Narino on Saturday.
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US

Palestinian foreign minister Riad al-Malki said Abbas would urge the European Union to officially recognise the state of Palestine "as a way to respond" to US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.
Pope Francis visit to Chile and Peru comes to an
Pope Francis´ visit to Chile and Peru comes to an end

Catholic leader visited the Andean countries between January 15 and 21
Senate moderates unable to end US government shutdown
Senate moderates unable to end US government shutdown

Deal would fund government until early February in exchange for promise from Senate leadership to hold immigration vote
US concerned about situation in Afrin State Dept
US ‘concerned’ about situation in Afrin: State Dept

US continues to be supportive of addressing Turkey’s legitimate security concerns, says State Department’s spokeswoman
PYD PKK terror group forcing children to fight
PYD/PKK terror group forcing children to fight

Terror organization shares images of its ‘child warriors’ in propaganda videos
Muslims pray in Mecca for Turkey s victory in Afrin
Muslims pray in Mecca for Turkey’s victory in Afrin

Videos of people praying in Mecca for Turkey's success in 'Operation Olive Branch' are being circulated on social media
President vowing new peace push leads in Cyprus re-election bid
President vowing new peace push leads in Cyprus re-election bid

After a low-key campaign, opinion polls put the conservative in the lead as he claims credit for the island's economic recovery since its debilitating financial crisis of 2013.
Pentagon recognizes Turkey s concerns on PKK
Pentagon ‘recognizes’ Turkey’s concerns on PKK

‘US does not provide any support to PKK, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization,’ says Pentagon spokesman
Northern Cyprus supports Turkey's Afrin operation
Northern Cyprus supports Turkey's Afrin operation

Turkish Cypriots stand with motherland Turkey and Turkish soldiers at heart, PM Ozgurgun tweets.
UNRWA launches global campaign after US fund cut
UNRWA launches global campaign after US fund cut

The campaign named 'Dignity is Priceless' aims to attract new donors for Palestinian refugees
Palestinian detainee dies of cancer in Israeli prison
Palestinian detainee dies of cancer in Israeli prison

Last week, Israeli authorities refused a request to release Attallah from prison
Palestine takes Israel to ICC over detained children
Palestine takes Israel to ICC over detained children

The move came as Israel extended detention of 16-year-old girl Ahed al-Tamimi
Pentagon Turkey s Afrin operation will not affect ties
Pentagon: Turkey’s Afrin operation will not affect ties

‘We do not have people operating in Afrin, so that does not have a direct effect on what we are doing’, spokesman says
US top court to hear travel ban challenge
US top court to hear travel ban challenge

Arguments in case expected in April, final ruling expected by June
Top Russian Jordanian diplomats discuss Middle East
Top Russian, Jordanian diplomats discuss Middle East

Sergey Lavrov, Ayman Safadi meet in New York, according to Russian Foreign Ministry statement

News

Philippines warns of volcano eruption
Philippines warns of volcano eruption

Philippines raises volcano alert level
Philippines raises volcano alert level

Indonesia: Bali airport stays shut due to volcanic ash
Indonesia Bali airport stays shut due to volcanic ash

Observers fear Indonesian eruption as 50,000 evacuated
Observers fear Indonesian eruption as 50 000 evacuated

Thousands flee as tremors shake Indonesian volcano
Thousands flee as tremors shake Indonesian volcano

Guatemala volcano eruption subsides after hasty evacuations
Guatemala volcano eruption subsides after hasty evacuations

Philippine news website's licence revoked after Duterte threat
Philippine news website's licence revoked after Duterte threat

Philippines arrests Chinese, Taiwanese in telecom fraud
Philippines arrests Chinese Taiwanese in telecom fraud

Philippines' Duterte vows to get to truth of deadly mall blaze
Philippines' Duterte vows to get to truth of deadly mall

Philippines storm death toll climbs to 240, scores missing
Philippines storm death toll climbs to 240 scores missing






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 