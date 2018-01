Update: 15:27, 22 January 2018 Monday

Landslide kills 13 in Colombia

World Bulletin / News Desk

A landslide in southwestern Colombia has killed 13 people on a small public bus in a rain-soaked mountainous area, authorities said Sunday.

Rescuers have so far found the bodies of 13 people, highway police officer Fernando Montana said.

Rescuers will search Monday to see if other vehicles in the area could have been affected, the local office of disaster risk management said in a statement.