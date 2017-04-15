Update: 17:09, 22 January 2018 Monday

Russia accuses US of trying to control Syria border

World Bulletin / News Desk

The US is trying to take control of the whole of Syrian-Turkish and Syrian-Iraqi borders, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov said: “We already draw attention to the fact that the United States have embarked on the creation of alternative authorities in large parts of Syrian territory.

“Washington carries out open, and discreet delivery of arms to Syria for transfer to those groups that cooperate with them, especially to SDF.”

The U.S. actions in Syria create “either misunderstanding or deliberate provocation," Lavrov said.

“The U.S. announced the creation of certain ‘border forces’ in Syria. Then clumsy denials followed, but the fact is they continue their attempts to take control of the border.

“Either it is a misunderstanding of the whole situation, or a deliberate provocation.”

About the role of Kurds, he said: “The role of Kurds in the Syrian political process needs to be provided, but it must be ensured on a common platform: all members of the Syrian political settlement must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.”

About the French initiative to summon the UN Security Council session, Lavrov expressed concern over the prejudice to the events of the Syrian settlement.

“The minister of foreign affairs of France announced that he wants to discuss the situation in Idlib and Eastern Ghouta as well.

“Quite revealing that our western colleagues have been sounding the alarm about Eastern Ghouta and Idlib, but do not want to consider the consequences of operation in Raqqa,” Lavrov said.

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and ISIL from Syria’s Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said "utmost importance" was being given to not harm any civilian.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.