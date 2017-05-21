Update: 03:07, 23 January 2018 Tuesday

Over 20 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Over 20 suspects were arrested for allegedly having links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization, the group behind defeated 2016 coup attempt, during counter-terrorism operations across Turkey, police sources said Monday.

A total of 11 suspects, who are accused of using the organization's encrypted mobile application ByLock, were detained in Gediz district of western Kutahya province, a police source said.

The arrests came after Gediz Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants for the suspects, who are accused of having links to FETO group, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

The ByLock mobile app was also allegedly used by FETO members during 2016 defeated coup attempt.

Another operation in northern Samsun province also saw one on-duty non-commissioned officer at Coast Guard Black Sea Region Command arrested as part of a probe into FETO/PYD, a police source said Monday.

Six suspects -- who were organizing FETO members to cross illegally into Greece and Italy -- were detained in southwestern Mugla province, a police source said Monday.

Police also detained 6 suspects -- who have allegedly used ByLock mobile application -- in both western Izmir province and southwestern Mugla province as part of a counterterrorism operation, a police source said on Monday.

According to the Turkish government, the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.