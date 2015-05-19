Worldbulletin News

EU: More engagement needed for solution in Jerusalem
EU’s top diplomat says Jerusalem has to be shared capital of 2 states, Israel and Palestine

World Bulletin / News Desk

The European Union's foreign policy chief on Monday said Palestinians and Israelis need to show more engagement with the international community for “a negotiated outcome”.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Federica Mogherini reiterated the EU’s commitment to a two-state solution, with Jerusalem (Qudus) as the shared capital of both states -- the State of Israel, and the State of Palestine.

“This is and remains the EU position, based on the Oslo accords and the international consensus embodied in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. It is also, we believe, the only realistic and viable way to fulfill the legitimate aspirations of both parties,” she said.

Mogherini urged Israel and Palestine to come together for a “negotiated outcome”.

“This is not the time to disengage; on the contrary. We believe Palestinians and Israelis need to show more than ever before their engagement with the international community, with key actors in this process, so that we can together work towards a negotiated outcome.”

Mogherini also looked ahead to a Jan. 31 extraordinary session of the international donor group for Palestine in Brussels -- the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee -- with the participation of Norway.

“This will be an opportunity to bring the parties and all other relevant actors together,” she said.



