Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:18, 23 January 2018 Tuesday
Media
Update: 09:31, 23 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Press agenda on January 23
Press agenda on January 23

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend security assessment meeting at Presidential Complex. 

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend state commendation medal ceremony at Grand Ankara Hotel. 

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments linked to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terror groups in northern Syria's Afrin.

 

FRANCE

PARIS - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend launch of new International Partnership against Impunity for Use of Chemical Weapons hosted by the French Foreign Ministry.

PARIS - U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson to pay visit for talks with counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian - on "global issues of mutual concern, including Syria, Iran, Lebanon, Libya, North Korea, and Ukraine".

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - EuroPal Forum to hold a public seminar titled "Trump's Jerusalem promise": Time for Europe to lead for peace in the Middle East.​

 

SWITZERLAND

DAVOS - World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos to begin.

 

ISRAEL/PALESTINE 

TEL AVIV/JERUSALEM - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to be received by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and visit the Western Wall in East Jerusalem.

 

KENYA

NAIROBI - Human Rights organizations, Kenyan women to protest against rape and theft targeting mothers at Kenya's largest hospital.

 

BANGLADESH/MYANMAR

ANKARA - Rohingya refugees continue to flee persecution in Myanmar but Bangladesh is preparing to send them back despite deep concern among the international community, according to a Rohingya advocacy group.



Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on January 23
Press agenda on January 23

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018
Press agenda on January 22
Press agenda on January 22

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018
Press agenda on January 21
Press agenda on January 21

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018
Press agenda on January 20
Press agenda on January 20

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday Jan. 20, 2018
Press agenda on January 19
Press agenda on January 19

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday Jan. 19, 2018
Press agenda on January 18
Press agenda on January 18

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
Press agenda on January 17
Press agenda on January 17

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018
Press agenda on January 16
Press agenda on January 16

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018
Press agenda on January 15
Press agenda on January 15

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018
Press agenda on January 14
Press agenda on January 14

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018
Press agenda on January 13
Press agenda on January 13

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018
Press agenda on January 12
Press agenda on January 12

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Friday Jan. 12, 2018
Press agenda on January 11
Press agenda on January 11

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Jan. 11, 2018
Press agenda on January 10
Press agenda on January 10

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday Jan. 10, 2018
Press agenda on January 09
Press agenda on January 09

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday Jan. 9, 2018 
Press agenda on January 08
Press agenda on January 08

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Monday Jan. 8, 2018

News

Press agenda on January 22
Press agenda on January 22

Press agenda on January 21
Press agenda on January 21

Press agenda on January 20
Press agenda on January 20

Press agenda on January 19
Press agenda on January 19

Press agenda on January 18
Press agenda on January 18

Press agenda on January 17
Press agenda on January 17






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 