January 23

Press agenda on January 23

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend security assessment meeting at Presidential Complex.

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend state commendation medal ceremony at Grand Ankara Hotel.

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments linked to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terror groups in northern Syria's Afrin.

FRANCE

PARIS - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend launch of new International Partnership against Impunity for Use of Chemical Weapons hosted by the French Foreign Ministry.

PARIS - U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson to pay visit for talks with counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian - on "global issues of mutual concern, including Syria, Iran, Lebanon, Libya, North Korea, and Ukraine".

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - EuroPal Forum to hold a public seminar titled "Trump's Jerusalem promise": Time for Europe to lead for peace in the Middle East.​

SWITZERLAND

DAVOS - World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos to begin.

ISRAEL/PALESTINE

TEL AVIV/JERUSALEM - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to be received by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and visit the Western Wall in East Jerusalem.

KENYA

NAIROBI - Human Rights organizations, Kenyan women to protest against rape and theft targeting mothers at Kenya's largest hospital.

BANGLADESH/MYANMAR

ANKARA - Rohingya refugees continue to flee persecution in Myanmar but Bangladesh is preparing to send them back despite deep concern among the international community, according to a Rohingya advocacy group.