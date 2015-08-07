Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish jets have destroyed shelters and weapon emplacements of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq, the military announced on Tuesday.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the airstrikes targeted PKK camps in the Upper Zab region when terrorists were preparing for an attack against military posts and bases located at the border line.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Qandil region, near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed campaign.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed.